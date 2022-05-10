AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ambulance (file image)
An elderly man died from a head injury after waiting more than four hours for an ambulance. Image by Josh Agnew/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Ambulance ‘error’ before Tas man’s death

Ethan James May 10, 2022

An elderly Tasmanian man who died from a head injury waited more than four hours at his home for an ambulance after being incorrectly triaged.

Alan Maurice Gray, 77, who had mobility issues, fell while pumping up his tyres at a Hobart service station on the afternoon of September 16, 2020.

He hit the back of his head and suffered bruising to his elbow and tailbone but was able to drive home after being helped by a member of the public.

He called an ambulance at 7.54pm on the basis of doctor’s advice after developing a headache.

Paramedics arrived at 12.09am, finding Mr Gray, a retired botanist who lived alone, conscious and alert on the floor next to his reclining chair.

He was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital where a scan revealed an extensive intracranial haemorrhage. Due to the extent of the bleeding, he was placed into palliative care and died two days later.

A coroner’s report, published on Tuesday, found “an error” was made by the Ambulance Tasmania officer who triaged Mr Gray’s call.

“(They) initially entered the case in the medical priority dispatch system as category ‘>6hr’ meaning that the fall had occurred more than six hours previously,” coroner Olivia McTaggart said.

“This was not the case and the correct entry should have been ‘<6hr’, meaning that it had occurred less than six hours previously.

“This would have resulted in the case being allocated a higher response priority.”

Ms McTaggart said she was unable to rule whether Mr Gray would have survived had he been taken to hospital earlier.

“However, the delay meant that he had no chance of recovery,” she said.

Ambulance personnel called Mr Gray at 9.20pm and received no answer. The case was “not upgraded in priority as it should have been”.

There were patient off-load delays at the Royal Hobart Hospital at the time, insufficient ambulance crews and a “generally high” caseload across Tasmania’s south.

The facility has for years been plagued by bed block and ramping, in which patients can be kept in the back of ambulances because there is not enough hospital space.

Ambulance Tasmania has since improved education and follow-up measures relating to the dispatch system and introduced a call-back procedure for its state operations centre.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.