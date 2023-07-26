AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fire trucks in Victoria
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal fire at a regional retirement village in Victoria. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • disaster and accident

‘An awful experience’: man dead, wife escapes unit fire

Adrian Black and Kaitlyn Offer
July 26, 2023

An elderly man has died but his wife escaped a fire at a regional Victorian retirement village.

Police are investigating two unit fires at the village on Royal Parade at Kilmore just after 6am on Wednesday.

One resident, believed to be aged 78, was confirmed dead by police, Inspector Jaymee Cutler said.

“Emergency services were on scene quite quickly and managed to evacuate about 40 people from the area,” Insp Cutler said at Kilmore.

“But unfortunately there was one particular person who wasn’t able to get out of the unit.”

Despite low visibility and heavy fog, the fire was brought under control just after 7am.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Arson and explosives squad detectives and an arson chemist began investigations after the site was declared safe about 11am.

The victim was a resident in one of two units damaged by the fire, with another three units suffering heat damage.

Insp Cutler said police had been supporting the victim’s wife, who lived with the man in the unit.

“His wife’s obviously in a fair bit of shock,” Insp Cutler said.

“It’s an awful experience for anybody to go through.”

Mitchell Shire Council has been assisting displaced residents, some of whom had suffered smoke inhalation and shock.

Mental health support will be offered to residents of the retirement village, Mayor Fiona Stevens said.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the fire in Kilmore,” she said.

“Council will continue working with emergency services and support agencies to provide any assistance possible.”

