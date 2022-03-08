Anderson makes summer-winter Para double

One look around the various mountain clusters at the Beijing Winter Paralympics and you’ll find several athletes who have made the leap from summer to winter sports.

Later this week, Rae Anderson, who competed in javelin and discus in Rio, will become the seventh Australian to compete in both a summer and winter Paralympics.

But not just any talented athlete can successfully switch to winter sports.

“Athletes transfer sports for a variety of reasons, including a different opportunity that might not have existed or no longer exists in their current sport, but they still feel like they’ve got something else to give,” Paralympics Australia’s head of para sports Tim Matthews told AAP.

“Others might not progress any further in their current sport and seek opportunities in other sports.

“To start with, it’s about understanding what sport you might be eligible for, then also where you fit in that classification system and the depth of the field and some of those considerations might be a factor for some individuals.

“I see our role at Paralympics Australia as around facilitating some of those opportunities that might present themselves and linking athletes still with the talent, desire, interest to transfer to another sport, depending on what their motivations are.”

One shining example was in 2014.

Matthews, who won three gold and two bronze Paralympic medals in his own career, knew fellow sprinter Simon Patmore – the 200m T46 bronze medallist in London – loved skateboarding.

He discussed with Patmore a switch to winter sports ahead of the upper-limb deficiency snowboard category being introduced for the 2018 Games.

In PyeongChang, Patmore won gold in the snowboard cross and bronze in the banked slalom, becoming the second Australian after Jessica Gallagher to medal in both the summer and winter Games.

“That came about simply because his preferred event was no longer on the program at the Summer Games so he was looking for some opportunities, the stars aligned for that one,” Matthews said.

“I remember we were in Germany at an athletics competition and we were riding push bikes around and he was standing up on the seat with one foot on the seat, one foot on the handlebars.

“He did send me some footage of him skateboarding, some of it in areas probably he wasn’t supposed to be skateboarding.

“But as soon as the snowboard coach at the time, Lukas Prem, had a look at that, he got him into a camp really quite quickly down at Thredbo and he travelled overseas that next season and within a year was really competitive on the World Cup circuit. So it can happen pretty quick for some athletes.

“While the quality of competition at the Paralympic Games, whether it be summer or winter, is getting stronger, there’s still some of those opportunities for the right athletes with the right attitude, right skill set to progress a lot quicker than an able-bodied athlete might.”

A successful ‘talent transfer’ is as much about opportunity as suitability.

Sometimes the athlete’s class from an impairment perspective can determine their success, while for others negotiating a transfer from one sport to another can add a level of difficulty, especially if funding is tied to a particular code.

“You end up seeing some success stories that might reach a Paralympic Games and ultimately might win a medal or a gold medal like in Simon’s case,” Matthews said.

“But for every one of them that comes off, there’s plenty of others that try and it just doesn’t quite work out or they lose interest in the new sport because it’s often not a sport that’s in their blood, so to speak.”

Winter athletes need to be able to commit to travel and long stints away from home, but there’s one trait they need above all else.

“You need to be prepared to get hurt, essentially, and put yourself on the line a little bit,” Matthews said.

“If you’re not prepared to do that, you might be a good skier or a decent snowboarder, but you’re probably not going to make it at the elite end.

“So it’s really that mindset of: are you actually prepared to put your skis straight down that hill and go really fast, or just a little bit fast?”