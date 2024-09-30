AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew McQualter
Former Richmond interim coach Andrew McQualter has won the top job at West Coast. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Andrew McQualter named as new West Coast coach

Steve Larkin September 30, 2024

Andrew McQualter says he’s ready for the challenge of lifting West Coast from the AFL doldrums after being appointed their new coach.

McQualter replaces 2018 premiership coach Adam Simpson, who departed in July this year.

The 38-year-old has been given a three-year contract to lead the Eagles, who finished 16th, 18th and 17th in the past three seasons.

“I have been working towards this moment for the last 10 years and I’m thrilled to be appointed,” McQualter said in a statement on Monday.

“I am aware that there is much work to do and I am definitely up for that.

“There is some exciting young talent at the club with a mix of outstanding players and I couldn’t be more excited to get over there and get to work with them.”

McQualter served as Richmond’s caretaker coach when Damien Hardwick stepped down in May last year and was a long-time assistant coach at the Tigers.

He was an assistant to Melbourne’s head coach Simon Goodwin this season.

McQualter’s appointment could help the Eagles land some key trade targets with Richmond’s Liam Baker, Shai Bolton and Jack Graham all weighing offers from the Eagles.

McQualter players
 Andrew McQualter forged strong ties with the players as a member of the Tigers’ coaching staff. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

Baker and Bolton have both requested trades to a West Australian club while Graham is also considering a move and McQualter has strong ties to the experienced trio from his time at the Tigers.

He joined Richmond in 2013 as a VFL development coach before serving as an assistant to Hardwick from 2016.

McQualter, who was pipped for the Tigers’ full-time head coaching job by Adem Yze at the end of last year, was told of his appointment by West Coast chief executive Don Pyke on Sunday.

West Coast
 West Coast start a new era in 2025 under Andrew McQualter. Image by Linda Higginson/AAP PHOTOS 

“We believe Andrew has the professional and personal qualities and experience required to guide our team,” Pyke said in a statement.

“We are excited to have someone of his calibre leading our football program forward.

“We were in a fortunate position where we had three exceptional candidates short-listed with Andrew possessing the credentials and vision needed to help us make strong progress.

“Andrew has a firm vision of what needs to be done and is ready to embrace the opportunity of being an AFL senior coach.”

McQualter was offered the job ahead of Geelong assisant Steven King and Collingwood assistant Hayden Skipworth.

McQualter who played 94 AFL games with St Kilda and Gold Coast between 2005 and 2012, is the Eagles’ seventh senior coach in the club’s 38-year history.

