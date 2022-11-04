Andrews heckled as crash dogs campaign

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been dogged by hecklers on the election campaign trail over a historic crash while promising an animal welfare package.

The Labor leader faced a second day of questions about the circumstances surrounding the 2013 incident in which his taxpayer-funded 4WD collided with a teenage cyclist.

He declined to respond after a witness to the crash told the Herald Sun she couldn’t remember Mr Andrews or his wife Catherine helping the injured boy as he lay on the ground.

“I have addressed these issues at length,” the premier told reporters on Friday.

Ms Andrews, who was driving at the time of the crash, described it as a traumatic incident.

“It was a terrible thing. So traumatic for everyone involved,” she said.

“Our kids were really little. Joseph was only five. Daniel’s spoken about this, I’ve spoken about this and I’m going to leave it there.”

It comes as a legal stoush over an Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission draft report continues to cast a pall over the campaign.

The corruption watchdog secured an injunction to prevent the publication of any information within the proposed report by Nine newspaper The Age.

In 2014, Mr Andrews said it was “always a concern when the media is unable to publish a story they believe to be in the public interest” after a gag order was granted on reporting of the Lawyer X scandal.

He confirmed the quote was accurate after announcing a $20 million animal welfare package, including $13.4 million to build six dog parks and upgrade 22 others.

Before and after the announcement at an off-leash dog park in Caulfield East, Mr Andrews was heckled by passers-by.

“You’re a disgrace,” a man yelled moments before he spoke.

“Why are you running away for?” asked another, as he followed Mr Andrews towards the campaign bus after he’d finished addressing the media.

“Can I get on the bus with ya? Hope he’s not driving, or his wife.”

At the next stop, the premier downed a beer at Port Melbourne Bowling Club with outgoing MP Martin Foley and Labor’s Albert Park candidate Nina Taylor, as he pledged $1m to upgrade the facility if re-elected.

Pollsters believe Labor could lose the seat in Melbourne’s southeast to the Greens, despite holding it on a 13 per cent margin.

On the hustings at Sunbury in Melbourne’s northwest, Liberal leader Matthew Guy pledged an additional 45 bus routes and to review another 20 under a $160m expansion plan.

Hostilities were then briefly suspended, with Mr Guy and Treasurer Tim Pallas posing side-by-side for a photo before laying out their vision for the state in 2030.

Mr Pallas said Victoria’s future was bright after Labor invested more than $44 billion to defend lives, jobs and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were focused on the wellbeing of Victorians rather than short-term balance sheet challenges,” he told the crowd at the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Future Victoria lunch.

While upbeat about the state’s future, Mr Guy took Labor to task over mounting debt.

“It’s easy to run out as a government to put everything on the credit card and to say ‘Look what we’re doing’ … That’s not leadership,” he said.