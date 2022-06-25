AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews and Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has unveiled his new cabinet, who will be sworn in next week. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Andrews locks in new Victorian cabinet

AAP June 26, 2022

Victoria’s ministerial newcomers will be sworn in at Government House after being unveiled on the weekend as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

Premier Daniel Andrews unveiled a new-look frontbench on Saturday and crowned a new deputy premier as the government gears up for the November state election.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan is James Merlino’s replacement as deputy premier, after he stepped down on Friday along with three other senior members of Cabinet.

Health Minister Martin Foley, Jobs Minister Martin Pakula and Police Minister Lisa Neville are the other departees.

Speaker Colin Brooks’ chair will be filled by Deputy Speaker Maree Edwards, while Lizzie Blandthorn, Steve Dimopoulos, Sonya Kilkenny and Harriet Shing have been elected by caucus to take up new roles.

Mr Brooks will take on Minister for Child Protection and Family Services and Minister for Disability, Ageing and Carers, while Ms Blandthorn takes the planning portfolio and the role of Leader of the House in the legislative assembly.

Mr Dimopoulos becomes Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events and Minister for Creative Industries. Ms Kilkenny steps into the role of Minister for Corrections, Youth Justice, Victim Support and Fishing and Boating.

Ms Shing takes on the portfolios of water, regional development and equality.

Ms Allan, who entered parliament in 1999 and became the youngest minister in the state’s history at 29, says it’s a privilege to ascend to the state’s second highest post.

Asked on Saturday if she had designs on becoming premier one day, she said her focus was on serving with Mr Andrews “every single day” and ensuring the re-election of the government.

Mr Andrews insists he will serve a full four-year term if Labor wins the election and the pair have not spoken about a handover.

