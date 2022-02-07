AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zachary Rolfe (centre) arrives at the Supreme Court in Darwin.
Constable Zachary Rolfe (centre) pleaded not guilty to murdering Kumanjayi Charles Arnold Walker. Image by Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Anger outside murder trial of NT cop

Aaron Bunch February 8, 2022

Traditional owners remain angry as the trial of a Northern Territory policeman accused of murdering an Aboriginal teenager in a remote community gets underway.

Constable Zachary Rolfe, 30, has pleaded not guilty to the shooting murder of Kumanjayi Charles Arnold Walker as he attempted to arrest him in November 2019.

The 19-year-old died after Rolfe shot him three times in the body from close range in Yuendumu, 290km northwest of Alice Springs.

Outside the Supreme Court in Darwin, Yuendumu community member Ned Jampijinpa Hargraves said his people were “still hurting” and “very angry” over the death.

“There is so much we can say but let the court take over that,” he said.

“We want to see justice.”

Lindsay Japangardi Williams said the community had waited more than two years for the trial.

“We have stayed in sorry business,” he said.

“That means we are still grieving for the loss of our loved one Kumanjayi Walker who was taken away at a young age.”

Mr Williams said the community was “still holding those bad feelings about what took place at Yuendumu on the 9th of November”.

“Our community is still shaking and wondering what will happen to our kids’ future,” he said.

He said there had been no counselling or support to help Yuendumu.

“In these two years, some of our family members have passed away,” he said.

“We have waited a long time, we have travelled a long way and we want justice.”

Prosecutor Philip Strickland SC says Rolfe fired his first shot 60 seconds after finding Mr Walker at a home in the desert community of about 800.

It hit Mr Walker in the back but did not kill him and he continued to wrestle with Rolfe’s partner while holding a pair of scissors in his right hand.

Mr Strickland said Mr Walker was held down and his right arm was beneath him when Rolfe fired two more shots from “point-blank” range 2.6 seconds later.

“The accused stood over Kumanjayi Walker whilst he was pinned down … and fired again, this time into his left torso,” he said during his opening remarks.

“About 0.5 seconds after the second shot the accused fired a third time.”

Mr Strickland said Rolfe “deliberately fired the three shots” in a rapid discharge of shots called a “double tap”.

“The double tap is designed to ensure maximum injury or death,” he said.

“When the accused fired the second and third shots he intended to kill Kumanjayi Walker, or cause him serious harm.”

The second and third shots killed Mr Walker.

Mr Strickland said the shooting was “not reasonable” because Mr Walker was “on the ground and effectively restrained”.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

