AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Pumps at a petrol station
Inflation rose to 3.5 per cent in the year to July, which was a decline from the previous period. Image by Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Annual inflation cools to 3.5 per cent in July

Poppy Johnston August 28, 2024

The monthly consumer price index rose by a stronger-than-expected 3.5 per cent over the 12 months to July. 

The inflation gauge was tipped to moderate to 3.3 per cent in July, from 3.8 per cent in June, to reflect energy bill relief kicking in across some parts of the country.

“The first instalments of the 2024/25 Commonwealth energy bill relief fund rebates began in Queensland and Western Australia from July 2024 with other states and territories to follow from August,” Australian Bureau of Statistics acting head of prices statistics Leigh Merrington said.

State-specific rebates were also introduced in Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania, he added.

“Altogether these rebates led to a 6.4 per cent fall in the month of July.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia has already indicated it plans to look through the temporary bill relief and focus on underlying inflation.

The central bank maintains core inflation is still too high and has pushed back on expectations of a near-term interest rate cut, diminishing hopes of repayment relief before the end of a year.

Excluding volatile price changes across fuel, holiday travel and fruit and veg, inflation moderated to 3.7 per cent in July, down from four per cent in June. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.