Another Panther to play Origin II for NSW

Penrith hooker Api Koroisau will travel to Perth for the second State of Origin match and looks set to play for NSW for the second time.

After incumbent hooker Damien Cook performed poorly in the series-opening 16-10 defeat to Queensland in Sydney, NSW coach Brad Fittler confirmed Koroisau had been added to the squad.

“(Koroisau) will be coming into the squad, he’ll be coming to Perth,” Fittler told the Nine Network’s Sunday Footy Show.

“He’s great company, very competitive and a great player.”

Fittler hinted Koroisau’s Panthers teammate Stephen Crichton would likely come into the starting side in place of Jack Wighton, who has been ruled out through COVID-19 protocols.

“There’s no easy fixes (for Wighton’s absence) but the fact is Stephen Crichton can play in many positions,” Fittler said.

“He’s a talented bloke.”

Fittler kept his cards close to his chest as to whether there would be space in the side for Canterbury duo Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr, both of whom are flourishing under interim coach Mick Potter.

Addo-Carr has scored five tries in two games since being snubbed for Origin I, while Burton could bring the kind of versatility that Fittler has repeatedly stressed is important to the Blues’ set-up.

Fittler said he would wait until after the Bulldogs’ game with Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon at CommBank Stadium to finalise his team.

“I’ll be out there watching the game. I can’t wait,” he said.