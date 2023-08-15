AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Richmond Tigers AFL player Jack Riewoldt (right).
After 346 games and 786 goals, Richmond's Jack Riewoldt has announced his impending AFL retirement. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Another Tigers great retires as Riewoldt calls it quits

Oliver Caffrey August 15, 2023

Five days after Trent Cotchin called it quits, fellow triple Richmond premiership hero Jack Riewoldt has joined his great mate in retirement.

Ranked third for most goals in the club’s history with 786 after leading the Tigers’ goal-kicking in 11 of his 17 seasons, Riewoldt on Tuesday told teammates he will wind up his AFL career that started in 2007.

The 34-year-old had been considering playing on next year after kicking 31 goals in an up-and-down season for Richmond.

Riewoldt was expecting to play a support role for Tom Lynch this year, but the towering Tigers forward has not featured since hurting his foot in round-four.

A three-time Coleman medallist, Riewoldt, with 346 appearances, will bow out having played the second-most games at Richmond behind Tigers legend Kevin Bartlett (403).

Riewoldt was a standout in his early years, even when the Tigers struggled, and continued to thrive when Richmond started playing finals consistently.

After the Tigers broke through for their first premiership in 37 years in 2017, Riewoldt famously got on stage with US indie rockers The Killers and belted out the band’s iconic song Mr Brightside while still wearing his jumper from the grand final.

Richmond’s final home game for the season is this Saturday against North Melbourne at the MCG.

Cotchin has missed the last two matches with calf soreness but will be given a farewell in front of the Tigers faithful against the Kangaroos.

Richmond, who will almost certainly miss finals unless a string of unlikely results fall their way, are set to end their season at the Adelaide Oval against Port Adelaide in round 24.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.