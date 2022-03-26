AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Claire and Courtney Wright
Claire, left, and Courtney Wright aren't sure if they'll start again after their heartbreaking loss. Image by JASON O’BRIEN
  • animal

Answers sought over animals lost in floods

Liv Casben March 27, 2022

Claire Wright will never forget the night a wall of water hit her northern NSW property and the sounds of her 19 horses as they slowly drowned around her.

“It was indescribable. The guttural noises coming from those animals and knowing there was nothing we could do to help them,” an emotional Ms Wright says.

Almost four weeks after the flood tore through the boutique East Coraki Australian stockhorse horse stud, the paddocks are empty and saddles sit idle.

Claire, her wife Courtney and mother Wendy Wright had stayed behind to help their animals but nothing could have prepared them for the catastrophe that arrived. 

Earlier that day they’d moved some cattle to a reserve but kept the horses and a half a dozen poddy calves close-by thinking, at a metre and a half above the 1974 flood level, they would be safe.

By early morning March 1 the water had entered their house and they were forced to climb into the loft in their hayshed.

In darkness and with waters rising, it was too dangerous to leave. So they waited, watched and listened.

“It was absolutely horrendous … my wife and I were sharing headphones trying to listen to music because listening to the horses and our poddy calves bellowing all night and snorting and essentially drowning, we listened to them all night” Ms Wright told AAP.

At first light Courtney submerged herself in the deluge, removing yard pins so the horses could “fend for themselves”. But there was nowhere to swim to. Everything was underwater for kilometres.

The Wrights managed to load an orphan foal, Tradie, and his miniature horse companion Larry onto a truck. Belly-deep in water, they would stay there for a week.

Despite calls to emergency services no one came to help. It wasn’t until mid morning that the women were rescued by a neighbour in a boat.

“The response just wasn’t quick enough,” Ms Wright says.

“Following the flood, the support was very delayed and a lot of livestock was lost due to the delay.” 

She wants an overhaul of response procedures and a government database set up to track deceased animals before they’re disposed of.

Details like gender, markings and brandings on the carcasses could be used to let owners know they’ve been found. 

“I’ve still got 13 missing that I don’t know about,” Ms Wright says.

“I assume they’re dead but there’s always that niggling doubt; maybe one got away, maybe someone’s looking after it.

“People need to know.” 

Their old stallion, young colt, foals, brood mares including those in foal, competition horses are all gone, Ms Wright says.

“They’re all registered, they’re all branded they’re all part of our family. They’re our whole lives; our whole lives are based around the care of our animals.”

Equine vet Oliver Liyou says thousands of cattle, horses, sheep and goats are missing since the flood, the majority feared dead.

“We need an identification process of carcasses, which must involve multi government and private agencies,” he says.

“Until we have that their true fate may never be known.” 

Veterinary practice manager Lara Johnston says she has pleaded with local bureaucrats to set up a database to give people closure.

“This isn’t the first time this has happened and will not be the last,” she says.

“I just can’t imagine being in that position, where you’ve lost your home, you’ve lost your livelihood you just want to find some piece of your family and for some people they’ll never know.”

Many horses that washed up on public land were pets with owners desperate to find them, Ms Johnston says.

“There is still hope, there are still people posting photos of their horse … they’re still thinking they’re out there.”

Most need something to grasp so they can move on but there’s also the financial side of things,” she says.

“Some of this stock was insured and now they have to jump through hoops because they can’t prove (their animals) are dead.”  

Under NSW emergency response provisions, animal welfare is the responsibility of the Agriculture and Animal Services Functional Area, with Local Land Services working with the Department of Primary Industry.

Given the enormity of the flood, the AASFA says the focus has been on disposing of animals quickly and safely to limit the risk of disease and other contamination.

Where possible, animals have been scanned and matched with owners.

Meanwhile the Wrights are coming to terms with losing members of their “family”.

“The worst part about coming home is not seeing any of our horses, knowing the paddocks are empty, not being able to have a cuddle,” Claire says. 

The financial toll has also been hefty, with just one of their dead horses worth $50,000.

They say they’ve been reliant on a GoFundMe page to pay vet bills and haven’t decided yet whether they will start again.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.