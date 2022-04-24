AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australians gather at dawn services to commemorate Anzac Day.
The shadow of a soldier is seen at the Australian War Memorial after a prior Anzac Day dawn service. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Anzac services return amid Ukraine plight

Maeve Bannister and Paul Osborne
April 25, 2022

Thousands of Australians have gathered to pay tribute to servicemen and women on Anzac Day in dawn ceremonies where the country’s leaders also acknowledged Ukraine’s fight for freedom.  

For some states, the commemorations for the 107th anniversary of the Anzac landing at Gallipoli marked a return to normal crowds following two years of disruption due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The national dawn service in Canberra began with a moment of quiet reflection followed by the sound of a didgeridoo played by Worimi man, Leading Aircraftman Tarryn Roach.

Army veteran Mike Ruffin – who served in Malaya, Borneo and Vietnam – told the service at the Australian War Memorial said it was a day to reflect on the Anzac spirit.

He spoke of his personal experience on New Year’s Eve in 1968 during the Vietnam War, which had forged a lasting bond between mates.

“In hindsight, it seems inconceivable that five men could run across 100 metres of open ground whilst being subjected to that amount of fire and not receive a single gunshot wound,” he said.

“Had any one of us been wounded, that would have been the end as we would never have left a mate behind. 

“Every Anzac Day, I reflect on that experience and am so grateful that we all survived. We still keep in touch to this day.”

He said Australia was fortunate that current service personnel were “so highly trained, prepared to take the risks and committed to serving their country when asked to do so”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor deputy leader Richard Marles were in Darwin for services, as Labor leader Anthony Albanese remains in isolation at his Sydney home as he recovers from COVID-19.

Mr Morrison said as Australians honoured their own fallen who fought for liberty and freedom, “we stand with the people of Ukraine, who do the same thing at this very moment”.

“Our world is changing. War does strike Europe again. Coercion troubles our region once more and an arc of autocracy is challenging the rules-based order our grandparents secured,” he said.

“Democratic-free peoples are standing together again.”

Mr Albanese said in a video message the Australian character was confirmed at Gallipoli and since then Australians had “stood steadfast as warriors and as builders and keepers of the peace”.

“Yet as the war in Ukraine so tragically reminds us, darkness is not vanquished from the world,” he said.

“It reminds us freedom cannot be taken for granted. It reminds us that freedom isn’t free.”

It is the first Anzac Day since forces withdrew from Afghanistan, where 41 Australians died in service.

Canberra’s commemorations will include the first full veterans’ march in three years. 

The RSL ACT branch has 41 contingents registered for the march, equal to between 850 and 900 marchers.

Governor-General David Hurley will deliver an address to the nation from the Australian War Memorial following the march. 

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Anzac Day commemorations at the memorial.

Overseas, Anzac services will take place in Turkey, France, Thailand, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea. 

Delivering the address in Sydney, Major General Matthew Pearse said it was a day to give thanks for all veterans for their service, their sacrifice and their resilience.

“They’re filled with stories of ordinary Australians who pulled together despite adversity to support their mates and put their lives on the line to defend our national interests and secure a brighter future.”

