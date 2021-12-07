AOC welcomes govt backing of Oly athletes

Australian athletes at next year’s Winter Olympics won’t be affected by the Federal government’s decision to stage a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games.

Prime Minster Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday that Australia would join the USA and New Zealand in refusing to send officials to the Olympics, which open on February 4.

Morrison said the decision was made due to human rights abuses in China.

The Federal Government is still supporting the participation of the Australian team – expected to be around 40 athletes – which was welcomed by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC).

The AOC issued a statement on Wednesday saying it respected that diplomatic options were a matter for government and that politics and sport should be separated.

AOC boss Matt Carroll welcomed the government’s support.

“We are heartened by the Prime Minister’s support for our team and we thank the government for its assistance with arrangements to ensure our athletes can travel to Beijing and represent their country with pride,” Carroll said.

“Our Australian athletes have been training and competing with this Olympic dream for four years now and we are doing everything in our power to ensure we can help them succeed.

“Human rights are extremely important, but the considered view of diplomats is that keeping channels of communication open is far more impactful than shutting them down.”

Australia’s athletes are currently competing at events around the globe, with Olympics selection mostly finalised in January.