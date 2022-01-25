AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dylan Alcott
Dylan Alcott is just one win away from an eighth Australian Open wheelchair title. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

AOTY nominee Alcott through to Open final

John Salvado January 25, 2022

Even by his own lofty standards, Tuesday is a very big day for everywhere man Dylan Alcott.

As such, it’s probably just as well that the Australian of the Year nominee got the tennis part sorted out as quickly as possible.

Chasing an eighth Australian Open wheelchair title in his last tournament before retiring, Alcott needed only 69 minutes to beat long-time rival and friend Andy Lapthorne from Britain 6-3 6-0 in the semis at Melbourne Park.

He was off the court before 12.30pm, leaving just enough time to do his regular post-match media commitments, have a shower and a bite to eat, throw on a suit and then rush to Tullamarine to board a 4pm flight to Canberra.

And even though the 31-year-old insisted that NBA superstar and Indigenous rights activist Patty Mills was a shoo-in to be named Australian of the Year at the ceremony beginning in the national capital at 7.30pm, there was no way Alcott was not going to be there in person.

Just in case.

“All nine nominees for Australian of the Year are amazing and I honestly think I’m making up the numbers,” he said.

“But I talked to my my team and I was like ‘look, if by the very odd chance you have a win, you cannot do that on Zoom’.

“So many people with a disability should have won that award over the years but haven’t.

“I would never forgive myself if I don’t go, even though I don’t think I’m going to get up.

“So I’m going to go.

“I always do stuff like this. I commentate 16 hours a day in the lead-up, then I play this tournament. I’m always wrecked. That’s just me.

“I love getting amongst life and having a crack.”

Alcott’s only on-court regret on Tuesday was that his opponent in Thursday’s title match won’t be countryman Heath Davidson who lost the other semi 6-1 6-2 to Dutch second seed Sam Schroder.

“I am gutted my best mate Heath didn’t win today,” he said.

“That would have been fairytale stuff playing on Rod Laver Arena together.

But Sam is a legend.

“He is the Next Gen, the current gen, to be honest.

“He’s going to take the reins hopefully after Thursday, hopefully not before Thursday.”

