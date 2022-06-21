Apologetic De Goey given suspended fine

AFL star Jordan De Goey has been handed a $25,000 suspended fine by Collingwood and has apologised for his “disrespectful” conduct while partying in Bali.

Footage emerged on social media last week of De Goey, who was given permission by the club to travel to Bali on his mid-season break, making crude gestures while at a nightclub.

The fine is suspended through to the end of the season and dependent on good behaviour.

De Goey will also “undertake further behavioural education” in addition to an existing counselling program, while he has avoided any suspension from playing duties.

Collingwood have also put contract talks with the 26-year-old, who is entering free agency, on hold until season’s end.

“The actions shown in the video footage are disrespectful and I accept that I have betrayed the trust the club showed in me by allowing me to take my mid-season break overseas,” De Goey said in a statement.

“My actions have fallen short of the standards expected of me as a person, as an AFL footballer and as a representative of the Collingwood Football Club.

“I had worked hard this year to establish trust and confidence in me to make better decisions and through no one’s fault but my own, I have undone that trust.

“Again, I apologise for my disrespectful conduct. I understand that I have let many people down and that I have much work to do to again rebuild trust.”

The 26-year-old’s statement was in stark contrast to his initial response via Instagram, where he had lamented “persecution” of athletes by the media.

De Goey also said he was diagnosed with ADHD last year and was “trying to become more aware” of why he made mistakes.

Collingwood chief executive Mark Anderson condemned De Goey’s actions as demonstrating disrespect towards women.

He was particularly dismayed by vision of De Goey pulling at a woman’s top, almost exposing her breast.

“There was certainly one aspect of that that we were really concerned about and there’s the social media content and the video that showed him basically disrespecting women and tugging at the clothing,” Anderson said.

“That was something that for us, in addition to some other things, but that was the thing that for us we couldn’t tolerate and showed that it was disrespectful of women and it’s something as a club that we can’t stand for and don’t stand for.

“Regardless of whether it was consensual and the environment that was created and we understand that it was (consensual) … the values of respect for women is that that behaviour is not acceptable.”

The Bali incident comes after De Goey was stood down by Collingwood last October when he was arrested for a drunken incident at a New York nightclub.

Anderson said De Goey would speak in the next couple of days but couldn’t confirm whether he would face GWS on Sunday.

Meanwhile Magpies youngsters Jack Ginnivan and Isaac Quaynor have apologised for a now-deleted video where they rated imaginary women as part of a TikTok trend.