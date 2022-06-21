AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jordan De Goey
Collingwood have handed Jordan De Goey a suspended $25,000 fine over his behaviour in Bali. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Apologetic De Goey given suspended fine

Anna Harrington June 21, 2022

AFL star Jordan De Goey has been handed a $25,000 suspended fine by Collingwood and has apologised for his “disrespectful” conduct while partying in Bali.

Footage emerged on social media last week of De Goey, who was given permission by the club to travel to Bali on his mid-season break, making crude gestures while at a nightclub.

The fine is suspended through to the end of the season and dependent on good behaviour. 

De Goey will also “undertake further behavioural education” in addition to an existing counselling program, while he has avoided any suspension from playing duties.

Collingwood have also put contract talks with the 26-year-old, who is entering free agency, on hold until season’s end.

“The actions shown in the video footage are disrespectful and I accept that I have betrayed the trust the club showed in me by allowing me to take my mid-season break overseas,” De Goey said in a statement.

“My actions have fallen short of the standards expected of me as a person, as an AFL footballer and as a representative of the Collingwood Football Club.

“I had worked hard this year to establish trust and confidence in me to make better decisions and through no one’s fault but my own, I have undone that trust.

“Again, I apologise for my disrespectful conduct. I understand that I have let many people down and that I have much work to do to again rebuild trust.”

The 26-year-old’s statement was in stark contrast to his initial response via Instagram, where he had lamented “persecution” of athletes by the media.

De Goey also said he was diagnosed with ADHD last year and was “trying to become more aware” of why he made mistakes.

Collingwood chief executive Mark Anderson condemned De Goey’s actions as demonstrating disrespect towards women.

He was particularly dismayed by vision of De Goey pulling at a woman’s top, almost exposing her breast.

“There was certainly one aspect of that that we were really concerned about and there’s the social media content and the video that showed him basically disrespecting women and tugging at the clothing,” Anderson said. 

“That was something that for us, in addition to some other things, but that was the thing that for us we couldn’t tolerate and showed that it was disrespectful of women and it’s something as a club that we can’t stand for and don’t stand for. 

“Regardless of whether it was consensual and the environment that was created and we understand that it was (consensual) … the values of respect for women is that that behaviour is not acceptable.”

The Bali incident comes after De Goey was stood down by Collingwood last October when he was arrested for a drunken incident at a New York nightclub.

Anderson said De Goey would speak in the next couple of days but couldn’t confirm whether he would face GWS on Sunday.

Meanwhile Magpies youngsters Jack Ginnivan and Isaac Quaynor have apologised for a now-deleted video where they rated imaginary women as part of a TikTok trend.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.