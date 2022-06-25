AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A person reading in bed during quarantine
It's thought about one in 10 Australians have at least mild insomnia at any given time. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • medical research

App replaces sleeping pills for insomniacs

Katelyn Catanzariti June 26, 2022

Insomnia patients should ditch the drugs and sign up to an Australian-designed app to help them improve their sleep patterns. 

That’s according to Britain’s National Health Service (NHS), which has recommended Sleepio as a safe and effective sleep therapy treatment – and an alternative to addictive medications like zolpidem and zopiclone.

While not yet available to all Australians, people who find it difficult to stay or fall asleep are being urged to ask their GPs about joining a clinical trial that uses the specialised digital therapy program, available through Flinders University.

“Our previous research has shown that Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for insomnia (or ‘CBTi’) is the most effective treatment for insomnia and Sleepio is a self-administered version of that,” says Flinders’ Dr Alexander Sweetman from the Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health.

“At present, Sleepio is only available in Australia through a clinical trial so it’s important doctors are aware it’s an option and patients can be referred to the program and assisted.”

At the moment 45 GPs are participating in the Australian Sleepio trial and 200 patients have been referred.

“So far, patients have reported improved insomnia symptoms and around a 40 per cent reduction in sleeping pill use,” says Dr Sweetman.

The medications most commonly prescribed in Australia for insomnia are sedative-hypnotic medications – or sleeping pills – which are potentially addictive and become ineffective over time, he says.

Cognitive behaviour therapy attempts to target the underlying psychological, physiological and behavioural causes of insomnia, rather than treating symptoms with prescription drugs.

Most Australians experience insomnia at some point in their lives, according to government funded service healthdirect.

About one in 10 have at least mild insomnia at any given time and the condition is more common in women and the elderly.

Insomnia can include difficulty getting to sleep, waking during the night and having trouble going back to sleep, and waking too early.

Sometimes people experience all three.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.