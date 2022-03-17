AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MELBOURNE WILD WEATHER
A new study will aim to help women with severe endometriosis wanting to conceive. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS
  • medical research

App to track endometriosis surgery impact

AAP March 18, 2022

A new study aims to track women with severe endometriosis to find out whether surgery for the condition could help them conceive.

Endometriosis is an often painful condition in which tissue similar to that lining the womb grows in other parts of the body.

It affects one in nine Australian women and can often lead to problems with fertility.

“We’re aiming to get an idea of what happens to women who have severe endometriosis regarding their fertility and obstetric outcomes, whether they have had surgery or not,” lead researcher Dr Vanessa Ross told AAP.

“It’s very important to Australian women and something that we need to gather more information about,” she said.

Dr Ross said that while surgery for mild endometriosis can help women conceive, it’s not yet known whether surgery has the same effect for women with more severe forms of the condition – or if it might help those who are undergoing IVF.

The researchers have designed an app called ELFs, which study participants will use each month to track their periods, fertility, and pregnancies.

Dr Ross needs 700 patients aged under 38 with moderate to severe endometriosis, who want to fall pregnant in future, to participate in the study.

The study will also analyse details about baby deliveries, birth weights, and any complications during pregnancy.

The researchers, from the Royal Women’s Hospital and the University of Melbourne, are working with nine specialist endometriosis units in Australia, as well as a specialist unit in Israel to find study participants.

Anyone interested in participating can go to www.endometriosis.org.au

