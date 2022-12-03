Argentina end Australia’s World Cup run

The world’s best footballer has helped end Australia’s best World Cup, with Argentina ace Lionel Messi scoring in a 2-1 win which eliminates the Socceroos.

Messi hit yet another landmark with a sublime strike and his teammate Julian Alvarez later mopped up an Australian mess at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

But Socceroos substitute Craig Goodwin helped revive Australian hopes when his speculative long-range shot deflected off Enzo Fernandez into the net in the 77th minute.

Three minutes later, Australia’s bundle of energy Aziz Behich went on a daring run, tearing through Argentina’s defence and, as his eyes lit up when five metres from folklore, his shot was blocked.

“We gave it everything, just like we have every minute of this competition,” tearful Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine said pitchside.

“(It was) just not enough on the day.”

The Australians leave Qatar after their best overall performance at the World Cup, with two wins in a single edition of the tournament for the first time.

But, just as the only other Socceroos team to advance from the group-stage did in 2006, they depart at the round of 16.

“I just hope that everyone back in Australia really respects what we’ve done and are proud of us as well,” Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said.

“We took it to them. We finished off well. We had a great chance at the end there to equalise.

“I’ve got to be very, very proud of the boys. Just so grateful at the effort they’ve put in for me.”

Messi’s ninth World Cup goal – his first in the knockout stages of the tournament – books Argentina a quarter-final against the Netherlands.

The Socceroos were willing but unable to control the brilliant Argentine and his teammates, who toyed with the outclassed Aussies in the first half.

Messi’s mob were akin to a prize fighter examining the weaknesses of their opponent before landing a knockout blow.

It came in the 35th minute when captain Messi started, and finished, an attacking chain.

Darting inside with intent from the right flank, Messi played a sideways pass to teammate Alexis Mac Allister who delivered, one-touch, to Nicolas Otamendi.

In a twinkling of Otamendi’s toes, he played back to Messi and with his golden left foot the megastar split three Australian defenders with a shot which gave goalkeeper Mat Ryan no chance.

The Socceroos, ranked 35 slots lower than the world No.3 Argentines, rarely ventured forward in the first half.

Behich, who irritated Messi with a jumper tug in a first-half flashpoint, charged into the Argentine box after an insightful Irvine pass in the 19th minute.

But the Socceroos’ first forward sortie ended with Behich squeezed over the by-line with the only other glimmer in the opening period coming from a Harry Souttar header which was cleaned up and away by Argentina.

The South Americans doubled their advantage in the 57th minute after an Australian calamity when captain Ryan, receiving a Kye Rowles back-pass, took a heavy touch and two Argentines charged.

Ryan tried to escape the pending danger but the ball escaped his control: Alvarez pounced and slotted into the vacant net.

“Maty’s been a fantastic captain, a fantastic kid, a fantastic player,” Arnold said.

“Everyone makes mistakes and you’ve got to learn from it, get over it and move forward. I’m sure that Maty will.”

The Socceroos were given a lifeline when Goodwin fired from 20 metres out and – with Fernandez’s help – found the net with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Substitute Garang Kuol had a late, late chance to level the scores but shot straight at goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.