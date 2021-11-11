 Arnold finds positives in Socceroos draw - Australian Associated Press

Graham Arnold
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold put on a brave face after the Socceroos' disappointing draw. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Arnold finds positives in Socceroos draw

George Clarke November 12, 2021

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold remains upbeat despite Australia failing to capitalise on their superior attacking opportunities in their World Cup qualifying stalemate with Saudi Arabia.

In their first game back on Australian soil since 2019, the Socceroos will feel the 0-0 draw on Thursday night was two points dropped rather than one point gained. 

Saudi Arabia, who are currently top of Group B, sat deep for most of the match and invited Australia to test them in the final third at a rain-soaked Commbank Stadium in Sydney. 

The home side, though, were unable to get the breakthrough and the result puts more pressure on them as they still sit three points behind Saudi Arabia in the second automatic qualifying spot.

Japan have moved to within a point of the Socceroos in third place after beating Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi.

“Overall, I thought it was a very good performance,” Arnold said ahead of a trip the UAE to face China next week.

“We had our chances to score. If you take that chance then it’s a totally different game (and) I thought the Saudis fought back well.

“We’re in a great spot. If you’ve got something that is in your hands you’re not relying on different results.”

Mathew Leckie missed a golden opportunity to head home a cross early on, before Ajdin Hrustic was unable to turn a Martin Boyle delivery home from the edge of the box.

Leckie and Jackson Irvine both squandered opportunities in the second half while Awer Mabil forced third-choice Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Alyami into action from a well-weighted free-kick.

When Harry Souttar was taken off on a stretcher with a suspected knee injury late in the second half, Australia lost their impetus and nearly let the visitors grab a late winner.

They held on firmly but Arnold was confident that his side showed enough in a attack that they could get back to winning ways against the Chinese.

“We practise the attacking patterns at training and we look at how we can create chances,” Arnold said.

“I’m someone who always looks at the positive side of things and as I said to the boys in the dressing room it was one of those nights where the ball wouldn’t go in the back of the net.

“I can’t complain about the performance and the effort was very good.

“There was a lot of energy, (but) we’re already thinking about the China game.

“The most important thing is the recovery, massage and getting a good sleep because we fly out tomorrow night.”

