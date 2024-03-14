AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adam Taggart.
Striker Adam Taggart's Perth Glory form has him in line for a first Socceroos cap in 18 months. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Arnold hands Taggart, Hrustic Socceroos recall

George Clarke March 14, 2024

Adam Taggart’s stunning form for Perth Glory has thrust the striker back into Socceroos contention as Graham Arnold recalled the striker and creative midfielder Ajdin Hrustic for crunch World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon.

Taggart has scored 14 goals in 18 A-League Men games this campaign and is in line to win his first cap since September 2022.

Australia face Lebanon in Parramatta on March 21 and Canberra on March 26 where two wins would secure their passage to the final round of qualification.

After struggling to break down defences at the Asian Cup, Hrustic’s return will also be a welcome boost for Arnold.

The Melbourne-born midfielder hasn’t featured for the national team since June last year but a loan move from Verona in Italy’s Serie A to Dutch side Heracles has led to him securing regular game time.

Ajdin Hrustic and Joey Veerman.
 Ajdin Hrustic (L) fights for the ball in a recent Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven. Image by EPA PHOTO 

As well as Taggart and Hrustic, Western Sydney Wanderers striker Brandon Borrello is back in the mix after missing the Asian Cup with a foot injury.

Borrello and Taggart give Arnold options in an already stacked forward line that includes Mitchell Duke, Kusini Yengi, Bruno Fornaroli and uncapped striker John Iredale.

“As a group we took a lot away from our time in Qatar and I’ve got no doubt that we’ll be better for the experience as we work towards World Cup qualification,” Arnold said.

“We selected a number of younger, inexperienced players for the Asian Cup with the view of giving them more opportunities at international level as well as exposing them to tournament conditions.

“It’s part of our continued regeneration of the senior national team squad, ensuring that in two years’ time we have the depth and experience required to succeed on international football’s biggest stage.”

Injuries have prevented Aziz Behich, Martin Boyle, Aiden O’Neill and Marco Tilio from receiving call-ups while Jamie Maclaren’s lack of form has meant he has not secured a spot in Arnold’s 25-man squad.

Dual-eligible defender Alessandro Circati, who wasn’t included in the latest Olyroos squad and is yet to be cap-tied by Australia, is not selected.

SOCCEROOS SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (capt), Joe Gauci, Tom Glover

Defenders: Nathaniel Atkinson, Jordy Bos, Cameron Burgess, Thomas Deng, Gethin Jones, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar

Midfielders: Keanu Baccus, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Patrick Yazbek

Forwards: Brandon Borrello, Mitchell Duke, Bruno Fornaroli, Craig Goodwin, John Iredale, Sam Silvera, Adam Taggart, Kusini Yengi.

