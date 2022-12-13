AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold.
Graham Arnold is set for a new deal after guiding the Socceroos to their most successful World Cup. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

Arnold set for Socceroos contract offer

Steve Larkin December 13, 2022

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold appears set to be offered a fresh contract as informal negotiations continue with Football Australia hierarchy.

Arnold’s previous deal expired after overseeing Australia’s most successful World Cup at the tournament in Qatar.

The head coach is holidaying in the United Kingdom, with FA chief executive officer James Johnson keeping in contact ahead of Arnold’s return to Australia after Christmas.

Johnson has pledged to not sound out any other potential coaching candidates before Arnold returns.

“We are in touch with Graham about what his involvement over the next four years will look like,” Johnson told AAP.

“Sure, having some stability with this team, given the rise, is a good thing and we will talk to Arnie about that.

“We won’t talk to others until we have finished talking to Arnie.

“But … we have got to be realistic, Arnie’s value has increased but so has the Australian game, and the Socceroos … let’s see where we land, but I must say I am very proud of Graham.”

Under Arnold, the Socceroos won two games at a single World Cup for the first time and advanced to the round of 16 for only the second occasion, following the feat of the 2006 squad.

Arnold has yet to indicate his future intentions, as FA hold a review into the cup campaign which is expected to be completed in January.

“We’re in regular contact, we have a great relationship,” Johnson said.

“I have just said, ‘Mate, go and have a break, we’re not going to market, we will be talking to you but let us finish our review … and then we will get together and have a beer and have a conversation around your future when you get back.

“That is what we intend to do. We don’t want to rush the decision.”

Johnson praised Arnold not only for the Socceroos’ performances in Qatar but also qualifying for the tournament after an arduous 20-game campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He has succeeded – and not only with the (cup) result but also how he got there,” Johnson said.

“That was the hardest and most complex campaign we have had and it’s the best performance at a World Cup that we have had, so Arnie has done a fantastic job.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.