AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
John Aloisi
John Aloisi is happy to wait for the Socceroos job, which he says, should go to Graham Arnold. Image by Will Murray/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Arnold should stay on with Roos: Aloisi

Anna Harrington December 9, 2022

Australian football great John Aloisi says Graham Arnold should stay on as Socceroos coach if he wants to, but admits he would jump at the role if it became vacant.

Arnold’s contract ended when the Socceroos’ World Cup golden run was ended by Argentina in the round of 16 and he is now on holiday before discussing his future with Football Australia.

He was repeatedly evasive regarding his future while in Qatar with FA yet to complete their post-tournament review. Arnold, however, appears in the box seat to lead the Socceroos into the next World Cup cycle.

Arnold’s men were just the second Socceroos outfit to advance to the knockout phase, following the 2006 squad, and the first to win two games at a single edition which came with two consecutive clean sheets.

Western United coach Aloisi, who won last season’s A-League Men championship, has never hidden his desire to one day lead the Socceroos, but was adamant Arnold deserved first dibs.

“Look if Graham Arnold decides not to stay on (I would be interested),” Aloisi told reporters. 

“Because if he decides to stay on they should give it to him because he’s done an incredible job, great World Cup.

“And I’ve never hid away from that, my ambition one day is to coach the Socceroos. 

“Now whether that’s in the near future or distant future, I hope one day that I’m able to do that. It’s always been a goal of mine. 

“But at the moment, my main focus is on Western United and making sure we get another win on the board.”

Victory coach Tony Popovic has also been consistently linked with the Socceroos job, including when Ange Postecoglou took the reins in 2014.

The former Socceroos defender also has aspirations of one day coaching the national team, if the opportunity arises.

“It’s an answer that I would answer the same as when I was a player,” Popovic told reporters on Friday ahead of Victory’s clash with Macarthur FC. 

“When I was a young player, I dreamt of playing at the highest level, dreamt of playing for Socceroos and I’m very fortunate that I was able to play at a World Cup and play at the highest level.

“Now that I’m a coach you know if you dream one day to coach the Socceroos, there is no greater honour.

“But that’s not something that I’m thinking about today. We’re delighted and proud of what the Socceroos have done.

“Graham will decide in his own time what he wants to do, but we’re focused really on Macarthur and getting Melbourne Victory consistent.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.