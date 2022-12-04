AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Graham Arnold coaching future
Graham Arnold's future as Socceroos coach won't be resolved for at least a month. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

Arnold’s future unresolved for a month

Steve Larkin December 5, 2022

Graham Arnold’s tenure as Socceroos coach will be unresolved for at least a month as Football Australia review the World Cup campaign.

Arnold’s contract ended when the Socceroos were knocked out in Qatar with a 2-1 loss to Argentina in a round of 16 clash.

The Socceroos boss is now on holiday as he weighs his future.

“I just want to go away, have a good holiday, have a break and see what happens,” Arnold said after the Argentina game.

“I haven’t even thought about it (my future). I need a rest and no doubt I will have good discussions then with the organisation.”

FA chief executive James Johnson said those discussions and other staffing matters would be part of an in-depth review into Australia’s cup campaign.

“We look forward to discussing our plans for the next World Cup cycle with Graham when he returns to Australia following a well-deserved break,” Johnson said.

“This thorough review will take place over the coming weeks and be presented to the board of Football Australia for consideration in the New Year.”

Arnold has called for more government funding, focused on junior development, to build on the momentum of the Socceroos’ World Cup run.

Arnold’s Aussies were just the second Socceroos outfit to advance to the knockout phase, following the 2006 edition.

His Socceroos were the first to win two games at a single edition and also the first to keep consecutive clean sheets.

The Australians, ranked 38th in the world, downed Tunisia and Denmark while losing to reigning title holders and world No.4 France and world No.3 Argentina.

Arnold wants a headquarters built for Australia’s national teams and an expanded A-League to offer greater opportunity for young footballers to turn professional.

“There’s only one thing the A-League needs to do and it’s play more football,” he said.

“They don’t play enough, 25, 26 games (in a season) isn’t enough, 12 teams isn’t enough.

“We need to give kids more opportunity to be professional footballers and play more football.

“The quality of the A-League … the boys here have shown, they have come from the A-League and they can match it on the world stage.

“I’m a firm believer in it. And we have got those young kids coming through, they have got to be ready.”

FA chief Johnson lauded the achievements of Arnold and his players.

“The performance … has demonstrated we can compete on the world stage,” Johnson said.

“There has never been a more exciting time for Australian football.

“We will now use this platform to continue forging forward and grow as a football nation, with player development at the centre of this.”

