Arrest warrants are out for two brothers wanted over a woman's murder.
Arrest warrants are out for two brothers wanted for the murder of a woman shot on a suburban street. Image by HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND POLICE
  • crime, law and justice

Brothers wanted for murder after woman chased, shot

Laine Clark January 3, 2025

Two brothers wanted for the murder of a woman chased and shot on a suburban street are alleged to have fled interstate after being questioned.

Codye Thomson, 29, and Kaine Thomson-Gleeson, 32, have been urged to hand themselves in by police, who vowed to “hunt” the duo over the December 22 incident.

Arrest warrants for murder were issued for the brothers after Chloe Jade Mason, 23, was found unconscious on a Caboolture street north of Brisbane, dying at the scene.

Police on Friday released the siblings’ names, saying they believed the duo had fled to northern NSW after being questioned on the day of the alleged murder.

“These men are believed to be together and are currently in hiding,” Detective Inspector David Harbison told reporters.

The brothers were among a number of witnesses interviewed on December 22 after Ms Mason was discovered in the early hours.

They were released without charge pending further investigation.

“They assisted on that day, they provided some information as did multiple other persons,” Det Insp Harbison said.

“There was simply not enough evidence to suggest they were involved, hence they were released.”

Members of the public have provided “vital evidence” since which indicated the brothers provided police incorrect information, he said.

The siblings fled to northern NSW in a white Holden Commodore wagon with Queensland registration 953 HO4, police said.

The brothers fled interstate in a white Holden Commodore wagon
 The brothers fled interstate in a white Holden Commodore wagon with Queensland registration. Image by HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND POLICE 

Images were released on Friday of the vehicle that was last spotted at Chinderah on December 30, with police also claiming the brothers had visited family at Kempsey, NSW.

Police said they had sufficient evidence to bring the brothers before court after up to 30 detectives worked on the case.

“The police task force assembled to investigate this matter are committed to bringing these (men) to justice and we will not rest until that occurs,” Det Insp Harbison said.

“We will extradite these persons from anywhere in Australia … so you are not safe.”

Ms Mason knew the brothers and had attended a Caboolture address where an altercation occurred, police said.

“It is alleged the deceased received a gunshot wound during that altercation and … subsequently died,” Det Insp Harbison said.

A rifle was recovered from the Caboolture crime scene but tests are yet to determine whether it was the weapon used.

Homicide scene at Caboolture
 Tests are yet to determine if a rifle recovered from the Caboolture crime scene was the weapon used. Image by HANDOUT/ABC NEWS 

Queensland Police are working with NSW counterparts “actively searching” for the brothers.

“Our feeling is that these two are probably sleeping rough or camping in that vehicle maybe in isolated locations in or around northern NSW,” Det Insp Harbison said.

The public have been warned not to approach the “dangerous” brothers.

“They know they are wanted for the murder of Chloe so we fear they will go to lengths to avoid apprehension,” Det Insp Harbison said.

“I would urge these wanted persons to hand themselves in to the nearest police station otherwise police will continue to hunt you.”

Anyone with information should contact police.

Police reached out to Ms Mason’s “devastated” family after the arrest warrants were issued.

“It will be some closure once we arrest these persons. This is the first step in commencing proceedings against them,” Det Insp Harbison said.

