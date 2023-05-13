AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff says his government will "get on with the job" after two MPs quit. Image by Sonja Ambrose/AAP PHOTOS
  politics (general)

‘Arrogance’ split Tassie govt over AFL stadium, MP says

Luke Costin May 13, 2023

Hundreds of Tasmanians will rally to stop the stadium critical to the state’s entry to the AFL as the depleted Rockliff government is accused of arrogantly dismissing community concerns.

Australia’s only state Liberal government was thrust into minority status on Friday after two MPs quit, citing concerns over state debt and government transparency around the planned $715 million Macquarie Point AFL stadium.

State upper house MP Meg Webb on Saturday said the onus was now on Premier Jeremy Rockliff’s government to earn back Tasmanians’ trust by committing to full transparency on the AFL stadium deal.

A full public planning process for any proposed development for Macquarie Point was essential, she said.

“The loss of two backbenchers over transparency concerns is a case of chickens coming home to roost for Mr Rockliff and his government,” Ms Webb said on Saturday.

“Arrogance has brought the government to its parliamentary knees. They arrogantly dismissed the concerns, questions and warnings raised by many Tasmanians from all walks of life over this issue.”

Ms Webb is among several state and federal MPs expected to address the “Stop the Stadium” rally in front of state parliament on Saturday.

The new stadium – a condition of the AFL awarding Tasmania a team licence to join the league – has already been nicknamed a “giant bedpan” by its detractors.

The loss of the two MPs leaves the Tasmanian Liberals with 11 out of 25 seats in the House of Assembly and reliant on the six-member crossbench.

“I’m extremely disappointed, but I’m getting on with the job,” the premier told reporters on Friday.

“People might not always agree with what we are doing, but we are doing it for the right reasons.”

Defending the stadium, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said plans to upgrade the Macquarie Point site went back to at least 2012 when he was infrastructure minister under Julia Gillard.

“This site has been left derelict for too long.”

