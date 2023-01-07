Art depicting history, becomes history

It is a piece of art depicting Australian colonial history that has turned into a piece of history itself.

And when it’s not that, it’s a billiard table.

The one-of-a-kind table, manufactured in Sydney in 1885 and now on display at Canberra’s National Museum of Australia, is a contemporaneous record of the story of European settlement and, significantly, the early days of conflict with First Nations people.

To have a ‘first-hand’ account of the settlement story is rare, says museum curator Dr Ian Coates.

“Most significant are the scenes of conflict between First Nations peoples and colonists included as part of life on the frontier. Such representations of conflict are rare,” he said.

“They are an important part of our national history – subject matter that was ignored for much of the twentieth century and which now forms part of the truth-telling about what happened in the history of our nation.”

The ornate table is well travelled.

A year after it was created by Sydney manufacturer Ben Hulbert, its panels hand-carved by cabinet maker George Billyeald, the table was shipped off to London and displayed at the 1886 Colonial and Indian Exhibition in London.

From there it is said to have been diverted to Buckingham Palace, where it was admired by Queen Victoria and played upon by billiards-enthusiast Prince Albert, later crowned King Edward VII.

It would eventually return to Australia to feature at Adelaide’s Jubilee Exhibition in 1887 and Melbourne’s Centennial Exhibition in 1888 before taking a break from touring for a few years at the Commercial Hotel in Milton, NSW where Mr Hulbert happened to be the publican and also ran an ostrich farm.

In 1912, the table came out of retirement for an appearance at the Auckland Exhibition in New Zealand before being raffled off. It has changed hands privately ever since, all over the world, before being acquired for $1.1 million by the National Museum of Australia in 2022.

The table includes intricate carvings of Australia’s distinct flora and fauna. As well as the conflict of early settlement, it depicts stories of colonial life and the gold rush; of escaped convict William Buckley and children lost in the bush.

“The craftsmanship and design of this piece is extraordinary,” National Museum director Dr Mathew Trinca said.

“This truly unique acquisition, carefully carved from Tasmanian blackwood, perfectly showcases our colonial history.”

According to Dr Coates, the table and matching scoreboard are of unrivalled craftsmanship and contribute to an understanding of Australia’s national identity and design history.

They show how European settlers understood their world and the vision of Australia they wanted to promote.

“They are also highly significant for the prominent role they played in the global dissemination of Australian iconography and themes during the late-nineteenth century,” he said.