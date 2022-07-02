AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ashleigh Barty (file image)
Ash Barty says she is humbled to receive the NAIDOC award and wants to continue helping children. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • indigenous people

Ash Barty among NAIDOC award winners

Cassandra Morgan July 3, 2022

Retired tennis player Ash Barty has been named person of the year at the 2022 NAIDOC Awards.

Barty, a proud Ngaragu woman, was the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley to hold the no. 1 ranking.

She announced her retirement from the sport in March this year, having come off winning the Australian Open women’s singles title. 

The person of the year award recognises individuals who have demonstrated excellence in making a contribution to their community. 

The former tennis player’s father Robert Barty accepted the award on his daughter’s behalf, with Barty in the US competing in a golf tournament. 

She said in a video message she was humbled and privileged to receive the award, and couldn’t wait to continue contributing to children’s education, and help them fulfil their dreams. 

Robert Barty said: “We thought winning Wimbledon was pretty special, but we had no idea what it meant to you, the public of Australia, for Ash to win her national open.” 

Among the other winners was Wiradjuri elder Dr Stanley Grant Snr, who – along with his brother and Dr John Rudder – have been crucial to the reconstruction of the Wiradjuri language.

Over the decades, they have produced many resources including a dictionary, children’s books, song books, and university texts through their collaboration. 

THE FULL LIST OF 2022 NAIDOC AWARD WINNERS:

* Person of the Year – Ash Barty 

* Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr Stanley Grant Snr

* Female Elder of the Year – Dr Lois Peeler

* Male Elder of the Year – Uncle Jack Charles

* Caring for Country and Culture – Walter Jackson

* Youth of the Year – Elijah Manis

* Creative Talent Award – Lowell Hunter

* Education Award – Professor Bronwyn Fredericks

* Innovation Award – Koori Mail

* Sportsperson of the Year – Buddy Franklin

