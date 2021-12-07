Ash Barty named WTA Player of the Year

World No.1 Ash Barty has been named WTA Player of the Year for the second time following her success at Wimbledon.

It is the second time the Australian has won the award, made by the women’s game’s governing body and voted by members of the international media. She also won in 2019.

Barty won a tour-leading five titles this year including the second grand slam trophy of her career at Wimbledon, where she beat Czech Karolina Pliskova in the final.

She also defended her title at Miami and triumphed in Melbourne, Stuttgart and Cincinnati to secure her third year-end No.1 ranking in a row.

Barty topped her stellar year by announcing her engagement to her long-term partner, golfer Garry Kissick.

Teenaged US Open champion Emma Raducanu took the Newcomer of the Year title on Tuesday.

Raducanu, 19, entered the US Open as a qualifier ranked 150th in the world and ended it as Britain’s first female Grand Slam champion for 44 years.

Czech Barbora Krejcikova took the WTA prize for the Most Improved Player of the Year following a stand-out season in which she won the French Open singles crown.

She also excelled in doubles with playing partner Katerina Siniakova, with the pair earning the Doubles Team of the Year award, which they also won in 2018.

Carla Suarez Navarro was named the Comeback Player of the Year award.

The 33-year-old Spaniard announced in September, 2020 that she was being treated for early stage Hodgkin lymphoma and underwent months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy before returning at the French Open in June.