 Ash Barty named WTA Player of the Year - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Ash Barty
Australian Wimbledon winner Ash Barty has been voted WTA player of the year. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Ash Barty named WTA Player of the Year

AAP December 8, 2021

World No.1 Ash Barty has been named WTA Player of the Year for the second time following her success at Wimbledon.

It is the second time the Australian has won the award, made by the women’s game’s governing body and voted by members of the international media. She also won in 2019. 

Barty won a tour-leading five titles this year including the second grand slam trophy of her career at Wimbledon, where she beat Czech Karolina Pliskova in the final.

She also defended her title at Miami and triumphed in Melbourne, Stuttgart and Cincinnati to secure her third year-end No.1 ranking in a row.

Barty topped her stellar year by announcing her engagement to her long-term partner, golfer Garry Kissick.

Teenaged US Open champion Emma Raducanu took the Newcomer of the Year title on Tuesday.

Raducanu, 19, entered the US Open as a qualifier ranked 150th in the world and ended it as Britain’s first female Grand Slam champion for 44 years.

Czech Barbora Krejcikova took the WTA prize for the Most Improved Player of the Year following a stand-out season in which she won the French Open singles crown.

She also excelled in doubles with playing partner Katerina Siniakova, with the pair earning the Doubles Team of the Year award, which they also won in 2018.

Carla Suarez Navarro was named the Comeback Player of the Year award.

The 33-year-old Spaniard announced in September, 2020 that she was being treated for early stage Hodgkin lymphoma and underwent months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy before returning at the French Open in June.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.