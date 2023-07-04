AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ash Barty and husband Garry Kissick.
Ash Barty and husband Garry Kissick have announced the birth of their first child, Hayden. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • tennis

Ash Barty overjoyed at birth of baby boy Hayden

Ian Chadband July 4, 2023

Ash Barty has announced the birth of her first child, baby boy Hayden.

The Australian tennis great and her husband, golf professional Garry Kissick, reported that they were the proud parents of a “beautiful boy” in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Welcome to the world, Hayden!,” it read, accompanied by a picture of the new arrival wrapped in a blanket.

The news was acclaimed during the morning at Wimbledon where Barty, a three-time grand slam champion, was feted just two years ago for achieving her tennis dream of winning the singles title.

The following year, she caused a sensation by announcing her retirement from the sport in March less than two months after she had won the Australian Open in Melbourne, breaking a 44-year drought for Australian women players, and was still a completely dominant figure at the top of the game.

Barty then got married to Kissick in July last year in Queensland, and in January announced her pregnancy, declaring: “2023 set to be the best year yet.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.