Ash Barty overjoyed at birth of baby boy Hayden

Ash Barty has announced the birth of her first child, baby boy Hayden.

The Australian tennis great and her husband, golf professional Garry Kissick, reported that they were the proud parents of a “beautiful boy” in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Welcome to the world, Hayden!,” it read, accompanied by a picture of the new arrival wrapped in a blanket.

The news was acclaimed during the morning at Wimbledon where Barty, a three-time grand slam champion, was feted just two years ago for achieving her tennis dream of winning the singles title.

The following year, she caused a sensation by announcing her retirement from the sport in March less than two months after she had won the Australian Open in Melbourne, breaking a 44-year drought for Australian women players, and was still a completely dominant figure at the top of the game.

Barty then got married to Kissick in July last year in Queensland, and in January announced her pregnancy, declaring: “2023 set to be the best year yet.”