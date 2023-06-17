AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Phoebe Litchfield bats for Australia.
Short-format rising star Phoebe Litchfield has impressed in Australia's Ashes warm-up. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Ashes boost as Litchfield states opener case in warm-up

Scott Bailey June 18, 2023

Rising star Phoebe Litchfield is confident she got enough out of Australia’s tour-game draw with England A to be ready to make her Test debut as an opener at Trent Bridge.

Litchfield scored 78 at the top of the order for Australia on Saturday at Leicester, as the tourists finished the three-day game at 7-361 in their second innings.

Australia were largely outplayed by the hosts; all out for 221 on a flat wicket on the opening day before England A hit 562.

But they remained adamant there were enough positives in the game before Thursday’s Ashes Test kicks off the multi-format series.

Annabel Sutherland hit 116 for Australia, while Beth Mooney scored 35 not out to back up her first-innings 107.

The other positive for the tourists was Litchfield, who impressed in one of the first red-ball games of her career. 

The 20-year-old is now all but certain to open with Mooney in the Test.

“To score some runs today has definitely helped,” Litchfield said.

“I have realised (long-form cricket) is a mind game.

“It’s decision making, temperament. You have to have a good technique, but if you drive balls that aren’t there it’s dangerous. 

“It’s just about playing smart shots. Leaving balls early, playing high percentage shots and hopefully building some big partnerships.”

Litchfield’s debut at the top of the order will allow Alyssa Healy to slot down to No.5 or No.6, taking some of the workload off the stand-in captain and wicketkeeper.

Elsewhere, Jess Jonassen hit 173no for Australia A in their drawn three-day game against England at Derby, after being sent to captain the second XI side.

