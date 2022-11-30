Assange backers see PM action as a test

Julian Assange’s family and supporters are positioning Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s call for the US to resolve its long-running legal pursuit of the WikiLeaks founder as a test of Australia-US relations.

The 51-year-old Australian has been in London’s Belmarsh prison since 2019 as he continues to fight extradition to the US where he’s wanted on espionage charges.

Mr Albanese has previously opted for quiet diplomacy in his efforts to secure Mr Assange’s release but told parliament this week he had raised the matter personally with US government officials.

While he had no personal sympathy for Mr Assange’s actions he said the issue had gone on for too long and “enough was enough”.

“My position is clear, and has been made clear to the US administration, it is time this matter be brought to a close,” he told parliament on Wednesday.

“This is an Australian citizen … what is the point of continuing this legal action, which could be caught up now for many years into the future?”

Mr Assange’s father John Shipton welcomed Mr Albanese’s intervention but questioned whether the US would listen.

“Drop the charges. Return Julian home. We now get to see Australia’s standing in Washington, valued ally or not,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Assange Campaign solicitor Stephen Kenny said words must be backed by action.

“Action from the United States will determine if our Prime Minister has any influence in our relationship with the United States. For Julian’s sake, I sincerely hope he does,” he said.

Independent MP Monique Ryan quizzed the prime minister about the matter, asking if the government would intervene to bring Mr Assange home.

“Journalists obtaining and publishing sensitive information is in the public interest and essential to democracy,” she said on Wednesday.

“Julian Assange is still detained in Belmarsh prison, charged by a foreign government with acts of journalism … his freedom will only come from political intervention.”

Mr Albanese said he would continue to make representations and diplomatic efforts to bring the matter to a conclusion.