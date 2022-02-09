AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Airport arrivals undergo vaccination status checks.
The tourism minister wants a unified approach to vaccination requirements for foreign travellers. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

AstraZeneca booster approved for adults

Georgie Moore February 10, 2022

Some Australians may be eligible for an AstraZeneca booster, but Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain the federal government’s preferred option.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has provisionally approved an AstraZeneca booster for adults. 

But the health department stresses Pfizer and Moderna remain the preferred booster options, regardless of what vaccines someone has previously received.

“The decision to receive Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) as a booster must be made in consultation with a medical professional,” the department said.

The department encouraged people to get a booster to better protect against severe disease.

State and federal leaders have clashed about whether international tourists will need two or three COVID-19 vaccines when Australia’s border reopens.

Tourism Minister Dan Tehan urged jurisdictions to adopt a unified approach to vaccine requirements for the return of overseas tourists from February 21.

The federal government’s advice, supported by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, is that visitors will only need two jabs.

But Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews flagged tourists may need a booster shot to enter hospitality venues and major events in that state. 

Updates on the efficacy of boosters and Australia’s vaccine rollout will be canvassed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, premiers and chief ministers at Thursday’s national cabinet meeting.

It has been brought forward a day so Mr Morrison can meet with foreign ministers from so-called Quad countries the US, Japan and India on Friday.

The apparent easing of daily Omicron infection tallies and capacity of the health system will be on the national cabinet’s agenda, along with guidelines to ensure consistent access to virus-hit aged care homes in different jurisdictions.

Australia reported a combined 70 virus deaths across states and territories on Wednesday.

Twenty-four people died in Queensland, with the state also recording 6902 new daily infections.

NSW and Victoria reported a combined 41 deaths, and 10,312 and 9908 infections respectively.

Both South Australia and Tasmania recorded two deaths each, with the former notching up 1671 new infections and the latter 574.

The ACT reported 475 cases as well as one death, the Northern Territory 1128 infections and Western Australia 94.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.