The mining and energy sectors were both up by more than four per cent and tech nearly rose by five. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS
ASX rallies for best day in over two years

Derek Rose October 4, 2022

The local share market has enjoyed its best gains in more than two years after the Reserve Bank slowed its rate hike campaign to assess the economic fallout.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index closed up 242.4 points, or 3.75 per cent, to 6699.3, while the broader All Ordinaries gained 248.9 points, or 3.74 per cent, to 6905.3.

It was the most points the ASX200 has gained since it rose 338 points on March 30, 2020.  

In percentage terms it was the best gains for the ASX200 since a 3.89 per cent rise on June 16, 2020. 

The Australian dollar was buying 64.66 US cents, from 64.36 US cents at Monday’s close.

