Russian tennis players
The Davis Cup-winning Russian team have been banned following the invasion of Ukraine. Image by AP PHOTO
  • sport

Athletics, tennis, join Russia boycott

Glenn Moore March 2, 2022

The transformation of Russia and Belarus into sporting pariahs has continued with a steady stream of sports suspending events and banning athletes following the invasion of Ukraine.

World Athletics and tennis governing bodies were the most significant of those following the path taken on Monday by football, ice hockey and the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee.

Skiing, skating, volleyball, chess, canoeing, basketball, rowing, shooting, rugby league and badminton federations also banned Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The volleyball federation additionally stripped Russia of hosting the men’s world championship later this year.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said of the decision to ban all athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia and Belarus from events, including this summer’s World Championships: “The world is horrified by what Russia has done, aided and abetted by Belarus.

“I have railed against the practice of politicians targeting athletes and sport to make political points when other sectors continue about their business.

“This is different as governments, business and other international organisations have imposed sanctions and measures against Russia across all sectors. Sport has to step up and join these efforts to end this war and restore peace. We cannot and should not sit this one out.”

The International Tennis Federation, and the respective men’s (ATP) and women’s organisations (WTA), suspended both countries’ federations, said their players had to compete as neutrals, and put October’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow tournament on ice.

The suspension will prevent Russia defending both the men’s Davis Cup and women’s Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the International Paralympic Committee has yet to follow suit ahead of the Beijing Winter Games, which officially open on Friday.

The IPC is meeting on Wednesday to discuss whether to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes with the outcome in doubt.

The 20-strong Ukrainian team is expected to reach China despite the difficulties escaping the country.

Many Russians and Belarusians are also still able to compete at club level in sports such as football and basketball, as are some individuals including swimmers, tennis players and motor sport drivers, albeit as neutrals without flags and other national identifiers.

A few Russians were allowed to compete as neutral athletes at two Para badminton tournaments in Spain this week as they have already arrived on location.

However, shooters in Egypt departed the World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, and a stand-off in Norway ended when the International Ski Federation came into line with the hosts and excluded Russian and Belarusian cross-country skiers. 

The restrictions have drawn sharp criticism from Russia.

“Our country has always adhered to the principle that sport is beyond politics, but we are constantly drawn into the politics, because they understand the importance of sport in the lives of our Russian people,” Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who was stripped of an IOC honour for organising the 2014 Sochi Olympics, said on Tuesday at a Sports Ministry meeting.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the first sporting victims have been reported, both footballers.

Vitalii Sapylo, 21, a former Karpaty Lviv youth player, was reportedly a tank commander who died in conflict with Russian forces while defending Kyiv.

Dmytro ‘Dima’ Martynenko, 25, who played for regional side FC Gostomel, died with his mother after their house was hit by a bomb

