AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests for sale (file)
Anyone who paid for a work-related COVID-19 test may be able to claim it as a tax deduction. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • epidemic and plague

ATO says COVID tests could be a deduction

Robyn Wuth June 6, 2022

Taxpayers who paid for a COVID-19 test for work-related purposes or bought their own PPE could be able to claim it as a deduction, the Australian Tax Office says. 

With the end of the financial year looming, the ATO expects COVID-19 will continue to impact tax returns. 

“We know that many have faced significant challenges,” Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh said. 

While taxpayers embraced working from home with gusto during the pandemic, many are now trying to determine what they can claim as a legitimate work expense on their annual returns. 

From July 1, people forced to buy COVID-19 tests to determine if they can attend or remain at work can now claim the cost as a tax deduction.

They must have a record proving they paid for the test but the ATO will accept a bank or credit card statement alongside documentation from employers as evidence. 

The ATO says employees cannot claim for tests supplied by employers or where the cost was reimbursed.

Only tests required for work-related purposes are deductible. 

“If you purchased a COVID-19 test for a trip with your mates, you can’t claim a deduction,” Mr Loh said. 

Taxpayers will also be able to claim deductions for the cost of protective items that protect against illness or injury while at work.

“If you’re spending your working day in close proximity to customers and at risk of contracting COVID-19, you may be able to claim a deduction for protective items such as gloves, face masks, or sanitiser.”

The federal COVID-19 disaster payment will not be taxed and does not need to be included in returns.

JobSeeker and Pandemic Leave Disaster payments are taxable and do need to be included.

Australia reported more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 30 virus-related deaths.

There are currently more than 244,000 active cases across the country, with around 2700 patients in hospitals.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.