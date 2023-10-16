AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Michelle Simmons at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday.
Michelle Simmons won Australia's major science prize for creating the field of atomic electronics. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • science and technology

Atoms and spider venom win big at science awards

Kat Wong October 16, 2023

A former Australian of the Year whose discoveries are pushing the world into the quantum age, and a pest-averse spider venom collector have won the country’s most prestigious science awards.

University of NSW professor Michelle Simmons was awarded the $250,000 Prime Minister’s Prize for Science on Monday night for creating the field of atomic electronics.

Using a scanning tunnelling microscope, Professor Simmons manipulated atoms to create new devices at an inconceivably small scale.

Over time, her research helped create the world’s first single atom transistor, which forms the basis of a new approach to quantum computing that could revolutionise drug design, improve delivery and logistics systems and even create better fertilisers.

“I’m just over the moon,” Professor Simmons said as she thanked other scientists and engineers who contributed to her research.

“When we started our quantum computing program, many people said what we were trying to achieve was just impossible – No one had ever done it before.

“At that time, I thought well if no one has tried it, how do you know?”

Her discoveries mean she is part of the global race to create the world’s first error-corrected quantum computer.

Using principles of quantum physics, it is predicted quantum computers will be able to solve extremely complex problems in seconds that would otherwise take thousands of years.

Fellow scientist Professor Hugh Bradlow called the discoveries “uniquely imaginative scientific achievements, enabled by brilliant, long-term scientific work.”

“Professor Simmons has given the world an unparalleled capacity to control nature at the atomic limit,” he said.

In other awards, Professor Glenn King from the University of Queensland, won the $250,000 Prime Minister’s Prize for Innovation after discovering peptides in funnel-web spider venom could be used for sustainable crop protection and human therapeutics.

“We began to think about whether there were more environmentally sustainable ways to protect crops from insect pests,” he said.

“And we decided to turn to the best insect killers on the planet – spiders.”

He has since commercialised his invention and now provides farmers with a solution to the food production crisis through insecticides which are safe and eco-friendly.

Professor King also discovered molecules in the same venom could protect human brains after a stroke and limit damage to the heart during a heart attack and has begun developing treatments that will go into clinical trials from 2024.

Associate Professor Lara Herrero received the $50,000 Prize for New Innovators after developing a world-first drug which has the potential to treat viral arthritis in less than a decade.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.