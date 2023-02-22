AUKUS alliance ‘future’ for Australia’s security: PM

Australia’s partnership with the US and UK has been placed at the centre of the country’s national security, as Anthony Albanese reveals the outlook for the defence force.

In a speech to the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday, the prime minister released a section of the Defence Strategic Review, confirming an unclassified version of the report – and the government’s response to it – will be released before the May budget.

The six-month review was completed by former defence force chief Sir Angus Houston and former defence minister Stephen Smith to assess the capability of Australia’s armed forces.

The government received the report last week.

“Australia has a strong and deep alliance with the United States, a professional defence force and defence organisation, and an enviable international reputation as a capable country in military, peacekeeping and humanitarian and disaster relief,” the review’s foreword said.

Repeating a promise that the government will ensure the ADF has the resources to defend the country, Mr Albanese told Australians they can take “pride” in the defence force and “should take confidence from it”.

“With the right investments in our capability and sovereignty, our defence force can be made ready for future challenges,” he said.

Pointing to the looming government announcement of which nuclear submarine Australia will acquire under the AUKUS security pact, the prime minister described the vessels as the “single biggest leap in our defence capability in our history”.

AUKUS is more than nuclear-powered submarines or advanced technology sharing, but is “the future”.

“It further formalises the common values and the shared interest that our three nations have in preserving peace and upholding the rules and institutions that secure our region and our world,” Mr Albanese said.

“Australia has long understood that partnerships and alliances are key to our security, that’s still true today.”

The prime minister is expected to travel to the US in March to unveil Australia’s preferred nuclear submarine alongside President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Asked how Australia would address the concerns held by regional partners about the nuclear submarines, Mr Albanese said the government was already in talks with other leaders.

“We’re engaging, we’re being really up-front about where we’re headed,” he said.

Mr Albanese said nuclear research was already being “stepped up” at the nation’s universities.

Opposition spokesman James Paterson welcomed the speech and said the Albanese government must work to progress AUKUS, the coalition’s “signature achievement” in office.

“I hope they can build upon it, accelerate it and deliver it even faster because the strategic environment that we’re operating in is continuing to deteriorate incredibly fast,” he told Sky News.

“The best thing that we can do to prevent conflict … is to be a credible strong power in support of and in close consultation with our allies.”

Mr Albanese said he will travel to India on March 8, with at least 25 chief executives in a bid to strengthen ties, ahead of hosting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the Quad leaders’ summit mid-year.

The prime minister also will hold a cyber security roundtable with minister Clare O’Neil in Sydney next week.