AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Royal Australian Navy personnel onboard the USS Asheville
Australia will command a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS arrangement. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

AUKUS critics raise environmental security threat

Maeve Bannister March 15, 2023

Australia’s nuclear submarine arrangement with the United States and United Kingdom has been flagged by conservationists as a threat to the nation’s environmental security. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced details of the deal on Tuesday alongside his counterparts US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. 

Under the $368 billion deal – part of the AUKUS security arrangement – Australia will command a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines within the next three decades.

But the Australian Conservation Foundation said the government had been silent about how the nuclear material powering the submarines would be eventually be disposed of. 

The foundation’s nuclear analyst Dave Sweeney said Australia did not have the experience and expertise required to manage high-level radioactive waste. 

“AUKUS presents by far the biggest threat yet that Australia will become a dumping ground for the world’s worst nuclear waste,” he said. 

Mr Sweeney said the defence proposal had been developed without public consultation or debate.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the disposal of the reactor would require a purpose-built facility on remote and geologically stable defence land, but this would not be needed until the 2050s. 

The submarine project is expected to create at least 20,000 jobs over the next 30 years. 

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said he believed Port Kembla, south of Sydney, should be used as an east coast base for the submarines. 

But the local chamber of commerce and labour council said Port Kembla deserved better than what the premier had offered. 

“We’ve been working so hard through the years to diversify our port to give real job opportunities to our people and we’re almost there, on the cusp of $40 billion of investment in renewables,” South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris said.

“Out of nowhere comes this idea that they plonk a nuclear parking lot – not a ship-building base – but a parking lot here and stick a massive nuclear target on our backs.”

Port Kembla Chamber of Commerce president Greg Rodgers said the community wanted the renewable energy jobs it had been promised. 

“We’re looking for renewable jobs, neutral energy industries, green industries,” he said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.