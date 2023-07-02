AUKUS pact to present challenges for Widodo successor

Attitudes in Indonesia to the AUKUS partnership may have shifted, but whoever succeeds President Joko Widodo will have to grapple with long-term stability concerns about the pact.

Mr Widodo will begin his three-day visit Australia on Monday as part of bilateral talks which will likely be his last as leader.

With Mr Widodo’s term set to expire early next year, his successor will have to deal with growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute analyst Gatra Priyandita said Australia’s development of the AUKUS security pact with the United States and United Kingdom would be central to international relations in the area.

“There’s a position of cautious optimism, particularly about AUKUS, but Jokowi (Mr Widodo) and senior defence command have been more open to the idea of collaboration and see AUKUS and the Quad more broadly as an opportunity,” he told AAP.

“Once Jokowi leaves office, this will be one of the primary challenges in relations.”

Mr Widodo will hold talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney.

Mr Albanese said climate change, economic development, education and regional security issues will be on the agenda.

“Our region’s prosperity and stability requires collective effort and responsibility. That’s why Australia is committed to being a strong partner to our friends and neighbours in southeast Asia,” he said.

Mr Priyandita said it was also likely Mr Widodo would seek support from Australia to help with their new capital city Nusantara, which is a fully planned city.

Boosting industry in Indonesia would likely also be on the agenda.

“The first priority is to marry up Indonesian industry with (Australia’s) lithium industry,” Mr Priyandita said.

“The lithium goals is for Indonesia to become an EV powerhouse, and there is interest to find lithium partners for collaboration.”

Indonesians will go to the polls to elect a new president in February, and regardless of who succeeds Mr Widodo, Mr Priyandita said the relationship with Australia had stabilised in the past decade.

“Whoever replaces Jokowi inherits a much more developed and cooperative relationship compared to when he assumed the presidency in 2014, when the relationship was recovering from the phone hacking scandal and Australia was spying on the political elite,” he said.

“Regardless of who comes to power, the relationship won’t change that much, given the geographic proximity and the need to keep a stable relationship.”