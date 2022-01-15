AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Dr James Quach
Dr James Quach has achieved a major milestone in the development of the quantum battery. Image by MATT TURNER
  • science and technology

Aussie advance in quantum battery reality

AAP January 16, 2022

It’s yet to be invented but it’s hard to imagine a more revolutionary advance in energy storage than a battery that never loses its charge.

The possibility came into vogue in 2019, with Canadian scientists proposing a shift away from lithium-ion cells, which rely on chemical reactions, to those energised using quantum mechanics.

The concept involves harnessing the power of “excitonic energy” or the state in which an electron absorbs sufficiently charged photons of light.

The problem, of course, is that it was – and continues to be – just an idea. Albeit it’s one that aspires to power up phones and laptops almost without leaking charge, to allow electric cars to go further and even to help launch space missions.

It’s also hoped the technology would be pollution-free and able to be charged in a fraction of the time thought possible.   

However the reality of rapidly powerloading a quantum battery is now a step closer thanks to researchers at the University of Adelaide who’ve managed to successfully prove the associated theory of superabsorption.

“Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to enhance their capabilities, require less charging time the bigger they get,” explains project leader Dr James Q Quach.

“It is theoretically possible that the charging power of quantum batteries increases faster than the size of the battery which could allow new ways to speed charging.”

To prove the concept of superabsorption, Dr Quach and his team built several wafer-like microcavities of different sizes containing different numbers of organic molecules, each charged using a laser.

“The active layer of the microcavity contains organic semiconductor materials that store the energy,” he said.

“Underlying the superabsorbing effect of quantum batteries is the idea that all the molecules act collectively through a property known as quantum superposition.

“As the microcavity size increased and the number of molecules increased, the charging time decreased.”

The breakthrough “marks a major milestone in the development of the quantum battery”, Dr Quach says.

By 2040, energy consumption is expected to have increased 28 per cent on 2015 levels, with the majority still derived from fossil fuels.

Yet a battery capable of harvesting and storing light energy simultaneously would provide a major cost reduction while reducing the unpredictability of energy from solar technologies.

A new vista in battery technology driven by the power of quantum mechanics could become a reality by applying the team’s work, says Adelaide University’s head of physics, Professor Peter Veitch.

“The concepts Dr Quach and his team have worked on open up the possibility of a new class of compact and powerful energy-storing devices,” he said.

Dr Quach’s findings have been published in the journal Science Advances.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.