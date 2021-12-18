 Aussie Anthony in World Cup moguls double - Australian Associated Press

Jakara Anthony
Jakara Anthony has won her second World Cup moguls event in two days on Alpe d'Huez. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • moguls

Aussie Anthony in World Cup moguls double

Ian Chadband December 19, 2021

Australia’s Jakara Anthony has stamped herself as the moguls skier to beat at the Winter Olympics after completing a “mind-blowing” World Cup double triumph on the famous Alpe d’Huez slopes.

The Cairns-born, Victoria-based athlete completed three unbeaten days of competition on the celebrated Tour de France mountain when she sped to the dual moguls crown on Saturday following her singles victory on Friday.

The 23-year-old’s triumph followed a bronze medal performance in a World Cup snowboard cross final earlier on Saturday from Belle Brockhoff in Cervinia, Italy, as Australia’s Beijing-bound athletes continued to impress on the European winter circuit.

Anthony could hardly believe her fantastic week in France as she dominated the dual moguls, in which two skiers compete alongside each other in individual races down the bumpy, technically demanding course, until eking out the narrowest of victories in the final.

Having been the top qualifier, she won all four of her knock-out races on Saturday, comfortably defeating Canadian Sofiane Gagnon in the last-16 and Americans Tess Johnson and Kai Owens, respectively, in the quarters and semis.

But the Big Final was a close-run affair against Russian world dual moguls champ Anastasiia Smirnova, with Anthony earning the verdict by just one point from the judges. 

“To go back-to-back with the singles and the dual wins is just mind-blowing,” Anthony said.

“The women’s field is so strong and everyone is ripping it up out there, so to think I came out on top is just spectacular.”

Her fifth consecutive World Cup podium of the season puts Anthony firmly on top of the standings in all three moguls categories – singles, dual and overall.

And the World Cup triumph of her career felt even more satisfying, given the storied venue. “It’s incredible here at Alpe d’Huez. It’s on the roster for the next few years so hopefully I’ll be coming back.”

Earlier in Cervinia, Brockhoff continued her fine form, following up last weekend’s silver medal-winning effort in Montafon, Austria, by taking the bronze in the snowboard cross final behind Italian Michela Moioli.

After a slow start, she battled into the medal positions by sliding past American great Lindsey Jacobellis, who was back for her first competition of the season after injury.

Brockhoff’s Australian teammate Cameron Bolton reached the final in the equivalent men’s event but finished last of the four racers, thus missing out on his first World Cup medal for two years.

