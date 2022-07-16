AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Aussie astronaut on posthumous mission
The ashes of Aussie-born astronaut Phillip Chapman are to have final resting place amongst stars. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • space programme

Aussie astronaut on posthumous mission

Katelyn Catanzariti July 17, 2022

Nearly 50 years after his mission into space was aborted – and a year after his death – Australian-born astronaut Phillip K Chapman is to finally fulfil his life’s ambition.

Some of his ashes, sealed in a little capsule, will be taken on a memorial flight into orbit where they will briefly experience space’s weightlessness before returning safely to earth.

The flight is scheduled for November 30 this year.

Mr Chapman will then be flown again on a permanent deep space mission.

His wife Marie Tseng says she is pleased he is finally getting to live out his boyhood dream of getting off “this little rock” and exploring the vastness of space.

“He was an adventurer and was committed to supporting commercial space businesses so the Celestis flights resonated well with his life goals and personality,” Ms Tseng told AAP.

“He would be sorry that his living self will not be flying because he would want to conduct scientific experiments and revel in the experience. 

“The joyful and exciting Celestis flights are wonderful ways for us, the survivors, to commemorate Phil.”

Born in Melbourne in 1935, Mr Chapman spoke of his intergalactic dreams from the age of 12 and dedicated his life to advancing space exploration and civilisation.

He trained as a pilot in the Royal Australian Air Force before joining the Australian National Antarctic Research Expeditions for a winter on the frozen continent to experience living in isolated and difficult terrain.

Eager to get to the US, which had the only space program in the 1960s, he joined MIT’s Experimental Astronomy Lab and in 1967 became the NASA’s first foreign-born scientist-astronaut.

He was mission scientist for Apollo 14 – one of the six that landed humans on the moon – and claimed to be the man behind the televised ‘feather and hammer’ experiment, where moon walkers tested the three centuries-old Galileo Galilei theory that all objects fall with equal speed in a vacuum. (They did.)

Mr Chapman himself was slated to rocket into space in 1975 as part of the SkyLab B mission but in 1972 it was aborted, with then-president Richard Nixon deciding not to put more money into such projects.

“The Skylab in which I had hoped to live is now a tourist attraction … I sometimes visit it when I am in Washington but it is very sad to see it wasted,” he would tell author Colin Burgess for his 2019 book Shattered Dreams: The Lost and Canceled Space Missions.

Mr Chapman resigned from NASA later that year but never gave up on his passion.

An early space settlement pioneer, he continued to work in the field, developing the private sector commercial space industry – significant especially as it is that industry now enabling his life’s ambition to be realised with this posthumous space flight.

“We are honoured to provide Dr Chapman with his ‘first’ launch to space,” said Charles M Chafer, co-founder and CEO of Celestis, Inc – the memorial spaceflight service.

“His legacy as a scientist, astronaut and business leader is reflected in his family’s choice to honour him with a final journey among the stars.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.