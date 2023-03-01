AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josie Baff wins medal
Josie Baff has won snowboard cross silver for Australia at the world championships in Georgia. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • snow boarding

Aussie Baff wins world champs snowboard cross silver

Ian Chadband March 2, 2023

Snowboarder Josie Baff has become the latest Australian winter sports star to earn a medal at the world championships, racing to silver in Bakuriani.

The 20-year-old reached the final of the snowboard cross on Wednesday, outpacing US veteran Olympic champion Lindsey Jacobellis in the big final to grab second place behind the runaway winner, Czech Eva Adamczykova.

It was another terrific breakthrough for the 2020 youth Olympic champion, who becomes the first Australian woman snowboard cross racer to win a world championship medal.

She also earned her first World Cup triumph earlier this season and has now made an major impact in her debut appearance at the world freestyle ski and snowboard championships.

Her medal was the fourth won by Australia at the Georgian resort following aerial skier Danielle Scott’s silver and the two medals won by Matt Graham – silver in the moguls and bronze in the dual moguls.

Baff won her last-eight and quarter-final races, before qualifying for the final with a second-place finish in the semi-final.

Any chance of gold, though, quickly evaporated in the final after Adamczykova, the 2014 Olympic champ, made a spectacular start, opening up a big enough gap over the first third of the course to force the others to battle for the other podium spots.

The Jindabyne snowboarder Baff, who’s from a family steeped in winter sports, came nearest to narrowing the gap while holding off the 37-year-old US veteran Jacobellis, the most decorated snowboard racer in history. France’s Manon Petit Lenoir was fourth.

Baff, who crashed out in Beijing, is one of Australia’s outstanding prospects for the next Winter Olympics in Milan but Adamczykova looked in a league of her own.

Her triumph marked the culmination of a remarkable comeback from the Czech, who broke both of her ankles just two months before the 2022 Beijing Games in a career-threatening accident.

“In the autumn, I never thought I’d snowboard again,” said Adamczykova.

“I didn’t think this season would turn out like this. I couldn’t have asked for better.”

Austria’s Jakob Dusek claimed his first world medal with a dramatic gold in the equivalent men’s event, pipping German Martin Norl in a photo finish.

Australians Cam Bolton and Adam Lambert both made the small final, with Bolton finishing second for an overall 6th place finish while Lambert didn’t finish, ending up eighth overall.

