AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jordan Thompson loses
Aussie Jordan Thompson battled hard, as ever, but again lost an ATP final in 's-Hertogenbosch. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • tennis

Aussie battler Thompson misses out on maiden ATP title

Ian Chadband June 19, 2023

Sydney’s Jordan Thompson has come agonisingly close to winning his first ATP title after a decade of toil on the men’s circuit before succumbing in another final of the pre-Wimbledon grass-court event in the Dutch town of ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

The 29-year-old was a set up as he went into a second-set tiebreak in the ascendancy against Tallon Griekspoor on Sunday only for the Dutchman to fight back to win 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in front of his cheering home fans.  

For Thompson, it was a similar despondent conclusion to his only previous visit to an ATP final at this same tournament in 2019 when he ended up losing in straight sets to Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

This time, things looked much more promising for the Australian grass-court specialist as he drew first blood against world No.38 Griekspoor, who had already knocked out two other Australians, Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin, en route to the final.

Thompson had high hopes, especially after getting the better of Griekspoor in their only previous meeting on a hard court at last-year’s Davis Cup quarter-final tie between Australia and the Netherlands in Malaga.

And after a long wait to get on the court following rain delays and a marathon women’s final, world No.103 Thompson created the only two chances in the opening stanza to crack his opponent after they’d had an early exchange of breaks.

In the tiebreak, Thompson kept his nerve to prevail after seeing a 4-0 lead disappear and when he fought back to break Griekspoor when the Dutchman was serving for the second stanza at 5-4, it seemed as if he had grabbed the initiative.

But Griekspoor, who reckoned it was a lifetime dream to win a tournament on home turf, controlled the subsequent tiebreak and earned the sole third-set break in the sixth game before going on to win in two hours 37 minutes.

The disappointment for Thompson, who had reached a semi-final the previous  weekend at a grass-court Challenger event in Surbiton, will have been offset by the fact that he’s moved into the top-100 again and will start his next event at Queen’s Club this week back at No.76. 

In the London event, Thompson will open up against former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic, who he beat earlier in the week in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

On Sunday, Popyrin missed his chance to make the main draw at Queen’s when he was beaten in qualifying by Frenchman Arthur Fils 5-7 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-3).

Unseeded record five-time champion Andy Murray faces a tough opening match in the main draw against Australian world No.18 Alex de Minaur on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, in the German tournament at Halle, Nick Kyrgios, a semi-finalist last year, will be hoping for a dramatic improvement in his comeback following his hobbling, first-round exit to a grass-court novice in Stuttgart.

The Wimbledon finalist will face a testing opener against Italian Lorenzo Sonego, the world No.41 on Tuesday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.