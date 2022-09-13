Aussie cycling ace Richie Porte retires

Australian cycling ace Richie Porte has ended his illustrious career, announcing his retirement on social media on Tuesday.

The two-time Tour Down Under winner and Team Ineos Grenadiers rider quoted a line from the Forrest Gump movie to mark the end of his cycling journey.

“I could never have imagined as a young kid growing up in Tasmania I’d be lucky enough to travel the world riding a bike, ride with some of the best teams in the cycling world and meet so many brilliant people along the way,” the 37-year-old said on Twitter.

“I’m very much ready to enjoy the next chapter but what a brilliant ride it was. As Forrest Gump said ‘I’m pretty tired. I think I’ll go home now’.”

Among Porte’s long list of achievements is a podium finish behind winner Tadej Pogacar and second-placed Primoz Roglic in the Tour de France two years ago.

He also won the Paris-Nice race three times, the Tour de Romandie, the Tour de Suisse and the Critérium du Dauphiné, among others.