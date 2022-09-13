AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richie Porte
Richie Porte (r) celebrates his 2020 Tour de France finish with Tadej Pogacar (c) and Primoz Roglic. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cycling

Aussie cycling ace Richie Porte retires

Mohen Govender September 13, 2022

Australian cycling ace Richie Porte has ended his illustrious career, announcing his retirement on social media on Tuesday.

The two-time Tour Down Under winner and Team Ineos Grenadiers rider quoted a line from the Forrest Gump movie to mark the end of his cycling journey.

“I could never have imagined as a young kid growing up in Tasmania I’d be lucky enough to travel the world riding a bike, ride with some of the best teams in the cycling world and meet so many brilliant people along the way,” the 37-year-old said on Twitter.

“I’m very much ready to enjoy the next chapter but what a brilliant ride it was. As Forrest Gump said ‘I’m pretty tired. I think I’ll go home now’.”

Among Porte’s long list of achievements is a podium finish behind winner Tadej Pogacar and second-placed Primoz Roglic in the Tour de France two years ago.

He also won the Paris-Nice race three times, the Tour de Romandie, the Tour de Suisse and the Critérium du Dauphiné, among others.

