Aussie cycling sprint men take world gold

Evergreen cycling maestro Matt Glaetzer has led his team to Australia’s first gold of the world track championships on the opening day in France with another dazzling sprint performance.

Glaetzer capitalised on the searing work of teammates Leigh Hoffman and Matthew Richardson to edge Wednesday’s final against an all-conquering Dutch trio, ending their era of orange domination at the Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, just outside Paris.

While Adelaide’s Glaetzer roared to the third global title of his glittering career, the Aussie speedsters lifted the global team sprint crown for the first time in a decade, having also been propelled by a fine ride from Thomas Cornish in the qualifying round.

Glaetzer, now 30, was in that 2012 team that struck gold in Melbourne and now as the self-styled “old dog” of Australia’s 15-strong team, was just as inspirational as he just held on to oust the fast-finishing Dutch by the merest margin – 0.043 seconds as he crossed the line in 41.600.

Glaetzer would be the first to doff his cap to the outstanding work of his young teammates, with 22-year-old Hoffman brilliant on the first lap, opening a substantial lead, and 23-year-old Commonwealth sprint champ Richardson then maintaining a significant advantage for the final push.

On an excellent start to the opening day, the Australian men’s pursuit team also made amends for a disappointing qualifying outing, in which they finished sixth, to rally in the first round and earn a spot in Thursday’s bronze medal race with Denmark.

There was disappointment for the quartet of Conor Leahy, Kelland O’Brien, Joshua Duffy and Sam Welsford when they clocked only three minutes 50.344 seconds, which ruled out any prospect of fighting for the gold.

But with James Moriarty replacing Duffy in the first round, the improvement was striking as they qualified as the fourth fastest team and edge into the medal race.

Australia’s women pursuit quartet will also be battling for the podium – but they’ll have their work cut out to regain their title.

The Commonwealth champions finished fourth in qualifying to set up a semi-final ride.

But in Thursday’s outing against the fastest qualifiers from Italy, the quartet of Chloe Moran, Georgia Baker, Alexandra Manly and Maeve Plouffe will have to beat the well-drilled favourites, who finished more than four seconds quicker, to make the gold medal final.