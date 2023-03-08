AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ash Gardner stars in Gujarat win
Australian Ash Gardner has starred in the Gujarat Giants' WPL win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image by Simon Sturzaker/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Aussie Gardner shows she’s worth the big rupees in WPL

Ian Chadband March 9, 2023

Ash Gardner has demonstrated why she’s being paid the big rupees in India’s Women’s Premier League as she helped spin the league’s ‘Team Australia’ to their first win of the tournament.

The Indigenous star all-rounder, who was the joint-biggest overseas buy at the WPL auction at a cool $558,000, hadn’t exactly set the event alive in her first two matches for Gujarat Giants.

But Gardner took two key wickets in her final two overs and checked Royal Challengers Bangalore’s run-chase on Wednesday to give a Giants side featuring three Australian stars a badly-needed maiden win by 11 runs at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

The victory was achieved without another Australian star Beth Mooney again being able to take the Giants’ captaincy reins after picking up a knee injury in their first match last weekend. 

When asked if the World Cup-final player of the match Mooney would play any part in the rest of the competition, Mithali Raj, the team mentor, said before play began: “The physio is deciding. We will let you know.” 

In her absence, though, her Aussie colleagues stepped up, with Gardner taking 3-31 off her four overs and Annabel Sutherland, while getting carted around for 56 off her four, also picking up two big scalps as RCB chased the Giants’ 7-201.

It was the fourth time in six WPL matches that the team batting first had amassed more than 200, with England Sophia Dunkley hammering 65 off 28 balls and India’s Harleen Diol 67 off 45.

Though she was unlucky with a couple of dismissal near-misses, RCB’s Aussie great Ellyse Perry got tonked for 43 off her four overs – including 19 off her final over – while her international pace bowling compatriot Megan Schutt finally took her first wicket of the tournament, finishing with 1-26 off three overs.

With the bat, Perry looked well set to launch an assault in the chase but eventually succumbed for 32 after giving a simple catch to short third.

RCB’s captain Smriti Mandhana, the highest-paid player in the league, also again flattered to deceive, getting out for 18 off 14.

RCB’s New Zealand opener Sophie Devine was the last hope as she reached 66 off 45 balls, but she smacked a Sutherland full toss straight into long-on’s hands as her side remain winless in the competition.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.