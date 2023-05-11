Aussie Groves wins chaotic Giro d’Italia fifth stage

On a day of crashes, a stray dog on the road and incessant rain, Australia’s Kaden Groves was about the only man to end a chaotic fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia smiling, thanks his maiden victory in the race.

Even Groves couldn’t avoid the numerous crashes on the 171km route from Atripalda to Salerno on Wednesday, but picked himself up for a sensational win.

“I surprised myself today. Everything was going well until I crashed at the roundabout seven kilometres to go,” the 24-year-old Queenslander said.

“I put my chain back on fast enough and the groups came back together. It wasn’t very clean, we lost each other but luckily enough I was in position behind DSM and I had the legs to win.”

Others weren’t so lucky.

Favourite Remco Evenepoel was almost taken out of the race by a stray dog and Mark Cavendish slid across the finish line on his backside to take fifth place.

Evenepoel, who lost the leader’s pink jersey on Tuesday, hit the deck twice on a bruising day for the world champion. First when a dog almost ran into the peloton, then inside the final three kilometres in what proved to be a dangerous finish.

That second fall for the Belgian came in one of three crashes to hit the peloton in the final seven kilometres.

“He (Evenepoel) has a lot of pain on his right side and a haematoma with contraction of his muscles and some problems with his sacrum bone,” Soudal Quick-Step team doctor Toon Cruyt said.

“Hopefully, with some good massage and osteopathic treatment followed by a good night’s rest things will be better.

“But what’s sure is that Stage 6 will be a difficult one for him.”

Evenepoel’s main rival Primoz Roglic and race leader Andreas Leknessund were among those held up when several riders fell as they turned on to the seafront.

More trouble followed and Evenepoel was taken out when several riders went down again with a little over 1500 metres remaining.

That left a reduced sprint up front, but there was still more drama to come.

Cavendish launched his move, but as he struggled to stay upright he nudged first into Alberto Dainese, then Filippo Fiorelli against the barriers, before going down sliding across the line for one of the stranger top-fives of his career.

Out in front, Groves had the power to hold off Jonathan Milan for his first Giro triumph.

Victory followed two podium finishes for the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider and a stage win for fellow Australian Michael Matthews.

“It’s a dream to win, this is a race I’ve been focusing on since November or December … After two third places this week, they (the team) delivered me to a win,” Groves said.

The stage had begun in horrible conditions in southern Italy, compounded when a dog interfered a little over 20km in.

Davide Ballerini tried to take evasive action but fell, with Evenepoel going down behind him.

Evenepoel was slow to get up before offering a thumbs up, but his good mood had evaporated by the finish as he cut a frustrated figure rolling over the line.

Thursday’s 162km sixth stage starts and finishes in Naples after going through Sorrento and along the Amalfi coast.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.

With AP.