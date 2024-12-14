AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Middle-distance star Jack Rayner.
Middle-distance star Jack Rayner has won his fourth consecutive 10,000m national title. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • athletics, track and field

Aussie Jack Rayner wins fourth straight 10,000m title

Justin Chadwick December 14, 2024

Middle-distance star Jack Rayner has joined some famous names after snaring his fourth consecutive 10,000m national title with victory at the Zatopek:10 track challenge in Melbourne.

Rayner won Saturday night’s event in a time of 28 minutes 26.12 seconds to claim his fourth straight national crown.

The legendary Ron Clarke holds the overall record with five national men’s 10,000m titles, ahead of Steve Moneghetti, Andrew Lloyd and Rayner with four apiece.

Last year Rayner was overtaken by Irishman Andrew Coscoran (27 minutes 56.37 seconds) on the final bend, but the Victorian still took the national title as the first home runner over the line in 27:57.87.

On Saturday night, Rayner finished first out of all runners, and held up four fingers shortly after crossing the line.

Tasmanian Samuel Clifford (28:29.17) finished second, while Kiwi Oliver Chignell (28:35.08) was third.

Marathoner and 2020 winner Brett Robinson set the pace for most of the race but faded to finish fourth.

“They don’t come easy, so very stoked to get another one,” Rayner said.

Jack Rayner leads the way.
 Jack Rayner leads the way during the men’s 10,000m at the Zatopek:10 track meet in Melbourne. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

It capped off a topsy-turvy year for Rayner, whose hopes of competing at the Paris Olympics were dashed when he missed selection.

Rayner had broken his own national record competing in California in March, crossing in 27:09.57, but injury meant he was unable to crack the Paris qualifying mark for the 10,000m, which was 27:00.00.

In the women’s 10,000m race, Rose Davies won her third Zatopek:10 title after producing an excellent late kick.

Paris Olympian and Australian record-holder Lauren Ryan took the lead with 300m to go, but Davies hit back with a huge sprint finish to win in a time of 32:21.71.

Ryan finished second in 32:23.30, while Leanne Pompeani was third in 32:32.51.

The US-based Ryan – a Victorian who now lives in Baltimore – was 13th in the 10,000m in Paris in 31:23.15, the fastest time by an Australian woman at an Olympics.

But the 26-year-old couldn’t match it with Davies’ power at the death.

“I’m really happy. It’s such a good way to finish off my year,” 24-year-old Davies said.

“All the girls are running so well, and it motivates me to be better.”

Rose Davies celebrates winning the women’s 10000m.
 Rose Davies celebrates winning the women’s 10,000m at the Zatopek:10 track meet. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

In other events, Olympic discus bronze medallist Matt Denny competed in the shot put for the first time since 2015, finishing third with 18.38m.

Great Britain’s Scott Lincoln took out the event with a throw of 19.61m.

In the women’s Open 3000m, Olympian Linden Hall won in a time of 8:43.02, well ahead of Abbey Caldwell (8:51.49) and Amy Robinson (8:56.53).

“I didn’t really know what to expect. It’s probably the same for everyone rolling up in December,” Hall said.

“It’s a really fun way to break up training, and give yourself a goal before Christmas.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.