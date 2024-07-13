AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hull record
Jess Hull has become Australia's latest track world record breaker in the 2000m in Monaco. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • athletics, track and field

Aussie Jess Hull smashes world 2000m record in Monaco

Ian Chadband July 13, 2024

Jess Hull has smashed the women’s world record in the 2000 metres at the Monaco Diamond League meeting with another stunning display that reaffirms her as a genuine Olympic medal contender.

The 27-year-old NSW middle and long distance star clocked 5 minutes 19.70 seconds, going it alone in what is, admittedly, a rarely-contested distance over five laps on Friday evening.

Yet her brilliant solo effort, set up by pacemakers, still destroyed the previous mark of 5:21.56 set by Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba three years ago.

On a hugely encouraging night for the Australian Olympic challenge, Nina Kennedy won the pole vault and Mackenzie Little finished runner-up in the javelin.

But pride of place went to Hull, who also destroyed the national record of 5:37.71, set by Benita Willis.

“It is amazing to be called a world record-holder now. I am running so fast now because I have been healthy for four years and have a really strong body now,” said Hull, who’s had her fair share of injuries.

“It was incredible. When I was on my own on the last lap everyone was cheering for me,” said a thrilled Hull, who was pursued by the moving trackside light that indicated she was inside record pace.

“I was just looking at the lights, hoping they wouldn’t catch me.

“There are for sure some women who can run that 5:19, but for now I have my place in the history books. I ran hard for this record, I worked extremely hard for this.”

Her first victory in the prestigious Diamond League series came just five days ago after she also obliterated her personal best by five seconds in the 1500m in Paris to clock an Australian and Oceanian mark of 3:50.83 behind Kenyan great Faith Kipyegon, who set a new world record. 

That performance rocketed her to fifth on the world all-time list.

“I definitely felt the Paris race all week in my legs. So today the goal was just to be strong, even if my legs were very heavy. I ran at a different pace and level of fatigue that I have never been at before,” said Hull.

Nina Kennedy
 Nina Kennedy soars clear to win the pole vault in Monaco. Image by EPA PHOTO 

World champion Kennedy won on countback from Angelica Moser, clearing 4.88 metres at the first attempt while the Swiss went over at her third try.

“The results show us everyone is in really good form,” said the West Australian. “Everyone is pushing for the Olympic gold. Our sport is in a really good shape. Now I’ve just got a fire in my belly and I want to win in Paris.”

Little, the Sydney hospital doctor who had only arrived from Australia the day before, was delighted with her first-round 64.74m effort that left her second behind world champion Haruka Kitaguchi. 

“I was working until the morning I left, and the week before I did nightshifts to get on the European time zone,” smiled Little. “Now I will have time to get my eight hours of sleep in and get ready for London (the last Diamond League meeting before the Games on July 20).”

Oli Hoare could only finish seventh in 3:31.07 in a searing 1500m won by Jakob Ingebrigtsen, whose European record time of 3:26.73 in his Paris dress rehearsal, made him the first man to break 3:27 since 2015.

